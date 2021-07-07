Catabasis Pharmaceuticals To Present At Ladenburg Thalmann 2021 Healthcare Conference

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB), a biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Jill C. Milne, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview and provide information on its lead program QLS-215, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, at the upcoming virtual Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference. The presentation will take place on Tuesday, July 13th, 2021 at 12:30pm ET.

A webcast of the presentation will be available at the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/ladenburg7/catb/2378558, and will also be available in the investors section of the Company’s website, www.catabasis.com, and will be archived for 30 days following the presentation.

About Catabasis

At Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, our mission is to bring hope with life-changing therapies to patients and families affected by rare and niche diseases. Our lead program, QLS-215, is a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

