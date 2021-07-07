Dynatrace to Report First Quarter of Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) announced today it will report financial results for the first quarter of its fiscal 2022 ended June 30, 2021, before market open on July 28, 2021.

Dynatrace will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss its financial results and business outlook for investors and analysts at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on July 28, 2021. To access the conference call from the U.S. and Canada, dial (866) 405-1247, or internationally, dial (201) 689-8045 with conference ID # 13720878. The call will also be available live via webcast on the company’s website, ir.dynatrace.com. An audio replay of the call will be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on August 11, 2021, by dialing (877) 660-6853 from the U.S. or Canada, or for international callers by dialing (201) 612-7415 and entering conference ID # 13720878. In addition, an archived webcast will be available at ir.dynatrace.com.