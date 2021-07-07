The RMR Group Inc. Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call Scheduled for Friday, August 6th

The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR) today announced that it will issue a press release containing its third quarter 2021 financial results after the Nasdaq closes on Thursday, August 5, 2021. On Friday, August 6, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time, President and Chief Executive Officer Adam Portnoy and Chief Financial Officer Matt Jordan will host a conference call to discuss these results.

The conference call telephone number is (877) 329-4297. Participants calling from outside the United States and Canada should dial (412) 317-5435. No pass code is necessary to access the call from either number. Participants should dial in about 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. A replay of the conference call will be available through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, August 13, 2021. To access the replay, dial (412) 317-0088. The replay pass code is 10157598.