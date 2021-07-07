checkAd

The RMR Group Inc. Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call Scheduled for Friday, August 6th

The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR) today announced that it will issue a press release containing its third quarter 2021 financial results after the Nasdaq closes on Thursday, August 5, 2021. On Friday, August 6, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time, President and Chief Executive Officer Adam Portnoy and Chief Financial Officer Matt Jordan will host a conference call to discuss these results.

The conference call telephone number is (877) 329-4297. Participants calling from outside the United States and Canada should dial (412) 317-5435. No pass code is necessary to access the call from either number. Participants should dial in about 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. A replay of the conference call will be available through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, August 13, 2021. To access the replay, dial (412) 317-0088. The replay pass code is 10157598.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available in a listen-only mode on the company’s website, which is located at www.rmrgroup.com. Participants wanting to access the webcast should visit the company’s website about five minutes before the call. The archived webcast will be available for replay on the company’s website after the call.

The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR) is a holding company and substantially all of its business is conducted by its majority owned subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, or RMR. RMR is a leading U.S. alternative asset management company, unique for its focus on commercial real estate (CRE) and related businesses. RMR’s vertical integration is supported by its more than 600 real estate professionals in over 30 offices nationwide who manage approximately $32 billion in assets under management and leverage 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating CRE. RMR benefits from a scalable platform, a deep and experienced management team and a diversity of direct real estate strategies across its clients. RMR is headquartered in Newton, MA and was founded in 1986. For more information, please visit www.rmrgroup.com.

