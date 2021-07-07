CareView Communications Announces Expansion of Patent Portfolio

“These new patents greatly strengthen our diverse and growing portfolio related to patient safety products. We strive to continually update and upgrade our technology to best serve the patients and healthcare systems using our product line,” said Steven Johnson, the Company’s President and CEO.

CareView Communications, Inc. ("CareView" or the "Company") (OTCQB: CRVW), an information technology provider to the healthcare industry, today announced that for the six-months ended June 30, 2021, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued or allowed eight additional patents related to the Company’s CareView System.

Some of these concepts include:

Method for monitoring and controlling bed functions through smart bed integration.

Method to expand existing patent for patient monitoring systems to include 3D sensors more indicative for a patient at high risk for falling.

Method to expand existing patent for Virtual Rails to include a plurality of zones which can be monitored for possible patient fall alerts.

Method to expand existing patent for thermal sensors to determine location of and type of liquid to generate an alert that a patient is bleeding out or has pulled out their catheter, among other things.

Method to expand existing patent for electronic SitterView platform.

“These patents represent CareView’s dedication to research and development, continuing our commitment to reinventing the standard of care. These patents expand on our SitterView and Virtual Rails technology, allowing remote sitters to safely monitor up to 40 patients at the same time. In addition, these patents cover the usage of new sensors, such as depth (3D) and thermal sensors, to solve some of the latest problems seen in hospitals,” said Sandra McRee, CareView’s Chief Operating Officer.

About CareView Communications, Inc.

As a leader in turnkey patient video monitoring solutions, CareView is redefining the standard of patient safety in hospitals and healthcare facilities across the country. For over a decade, CareView has relentlessly pursued innovative ways to increase patient protection, providing next generation solutions that lower operational costs and foster a culture of safety among patient, staff and hospital leadership. With installations in more than 150 hospitals, CareView has proven that its innovative technology is creating a culture of patient safety where patient falls have decreased by 80% with sitter costs reduced by more than 65%. Anchored by the CareView Patient Safety System, this modular, scalable solution delivers flexible configurations to fit any facility while significantly increasing patient safety and operational savings. All configurations feature HD cameras, high-fidelity 2-way audio/video, LCD displays for the ultimate in capability, flexibility, and affordability. Corporate offices are located at 405 State Highway 121 Bypass, Suite B-240, Lewisville, TX 75067. More information about the Company and its products and services is available on the Company’s website at www.care-view.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.

