Landmark Behavioral Health Study Presented at AHIP Event

Mr. Mayhew noted in the presentation that Ontrak’s model of coaching to and through care , drives exceptionally high member engagement with the program even among those who have failed in other behavior change programs. Ontrak care coaches guide members to relevant clinical pathways and providers, and stay connected to each member throughout the 12-month Ontrak program, to ensure that social determinants of health are assessed and addressed with the same level of attention as behavioral health risks.

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) (“Ontrak” or the “Company”), a leading AI-powered and telehealth-enabled, virtualized healthcare company, today announced that over 200 healthcare decisionmakers and thought leaders registered with American Health Insurance Plans (“AHIP”) for the presentation of the landmark behavioral health study “Treatment Effect of the Ontrak Program” and a discussion of how the program engages high cost and complex populations with unaddressed behavioral health conditions and chronic disease, resulting in proven, durable outcomes and cost savings.

Dr. Placzek reported that the Treatment Effect study compared a cohort of Ontrak graduates to a propensity matched control group of the same size, and found that the Ontrak program delivers a statistically significant $486 per member per month cost savings, 64% reduction in avoidable inpatient utilization, and a 50% increase in use of preventive care services, durable 24 months post enrollment. During the webinar Dr. Placzek also explained how the impact of app-based digital health programs with short intervention periods tends to diminish over time, which reinforces foundational research on program durability. Durable behavior change requires longer term intervention.

In collaboration with advisors Robert M Kaplan and Jill Glassman PhD from the Stanford School of Medicine Clinical Excellence Research Center (CERC), Ontrak expects to submit the Treatment Effect study for peer review in August and publication in a leading medical journal.

To access a replay of the "How Deeper Engagements Drive Impactful, Proven Outcomes" presentation, please visit

About Ontrak, Inc.

Ontrak, Inc. (f/k/a Catasys, Inc.) is a leading AI and telehealth enabled, virtualized healthcare company, whose mission is to help improve the health and save the lives of as many people as possible. The company’s PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who are not getting the care they need. By combining predictive analytics with human engagement, Ontrak delivers improved member health and validated outcomes and savings to healthcare payors.