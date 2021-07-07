VBI Vaccines Appoints Linda Bain to Board of Directors
VBI Vaccines Inc. (Nasdaq: VBIV) (VBI), a biopharmaceutical company driven by immunology in the pursuit of powerful prevention and treatment of disease, today announced that Linda Bain, Chief Financial Officer of Codiak BioSciences, Inc., has joined its Board of Directors. Ms. Bain is an accomplished financial and business executive with more than two decades of finance, strategy, and board experience in both small and large public companies in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry.
“Linda has extensive experience driving the business and financial strategy of biotech companies and we are delighted to be able to welcome her to our Board,” said Jeff Baxter, VBI’s President and CEO. “Linda’s proven track record of translating scientific achievements into organizational and financial growth, and her deep knowledge of the life sciences industry and financial management will make her an instrumental director as VBI prepares for the corporate milestones and evolution ahead.”
“I am excited to be joining VBI’s Board at such a transformational time,” said Ms. Bain. “VBI has an impressive pipeline and management team, and I look forward to working with my fellow directors to help guide VBI’s strategy as the team works to advance multiple meaningful clinical candidates and to prepare for the launch of the company’s 3-antigen hepatitis B vaccine candidate.”
As CFO of Codiak BioSciences, Inc., Ms. Bain led the company through its initial public offering (IPO) and first follow-on financing, building on the success of earlier-stage financing rounds. Ms. Bain plays a lead role in establishing Codiak’s strategic direction and she built and leads finance and business operations, including investor relations and corporate communications, finance, accounting, facilities and information technology. Prior to joining Codiak, Ms. Bain was CFO at Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (previously Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc.) and Vice President, Finance, Business Operations, and Treasurer at bluebird bio, Inc., where she played an instrumental role in the IPO for each company. Ms. Bain has also held leadership roles at Genzyme Corporation, including Vice President, Finance, Global Manufacturing and Operations, and Vice President, Finance of Genzyme Genetics, in addition to senior roles at Fidelity Investments, AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals, and as an auditor at Deloitte & Touche.
