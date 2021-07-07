checkAd

VBI Vaccines Appoints Linda Bain to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.07.2021, 14:00  |  13   |   |   

VBI Vaccines Inc. (Nasdaq: VBIV) (VBI), a biopharmaceutical company driven by immunology in the pursuit of powerful prevention and treatment of disease, today announced that Linda Bain, Chief Financial Officer of Codiak BioSciences, Inc., has joined its Board of Directors. Ms. Bain is an accomplished financial and business executive with more than two decades of finance, strategy, and board experience in both small and large public companies in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry.

“Linda has extensive experience driving the business and financial strategy of biotech companies and we are delighted to be able to welcome her to our Board,” said Jeff Baxter, VBI’s President and CEO. “Linda’s proven track record of translating scientific achievements into organizational and financial growth, and her deep knowledge of the life sciences industry and financial management will make her an instrumental director as VBI prepares for the corporate milestones and evolution ahead.”

“I am excited to be joining VBI’s Board at such a transformational time,” said Ms. Bain. “VBI has an impressive pipeline and management team, and I look forward to working with my fellow directors to help guide VBI’s strategy as the team works to advance multiple meaningful clinical candidates and to prepare for the launch of the company’s 3-antigen hepatitis B vaccine candidate.”

As CFO of Codiak BioSciences, Inc., Ms. Bain led the company through its initial public offering (IPO) and first follow-on financing, building on the success of earlier-stage financing rounds. Ms. Bain plays a lead role in establishing Codiak’s strategic direction and she built and leads finance and business operations, including investor relations and corporate communications, finance, accounting, facilities and information technology. Prior to joining Codiak, Ms. Bain was CFO at Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (previously Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc.) and Vice President, Finance, Business Operations, and Treasurer at bluebird bio, Inc., where she played an instrumental role in the IPO for each company. Ms. Bain has also held leadership roles at Genzyme Corporation, including Vice President, Finance, Global Manufacturing and Operations, and Vice President, Finance of Genzyme Genetics, in addition to senior roles at Fidelity Investments, AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals, and as an auditor at Deloitte & Touche.

Seite 1 von 3
VBI Vaccines Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

VBI Vaccines Appoints Linda Bain to Board of Directors VBI Vaccines Inc. (Nasdaq: VBIV) (VBI), a biopharmaceutical company driven by immunology in the pursuit of powerful prevention and treatment of disease, today announced that Linda Bain, Chief Financial Officer of Codiak BioSciences, Inc., has joined …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Richard Ellinger Joins Ynvisible's Sales Team as US Sales Representative, Expanding Cold-Chain ...
Wish Granted Payment Institution License for the EU
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Blackstone to Acquire Sphera, a Leading Provider of ESG Software, Data, and Consulting Services, ...
Welbilt Board Determines That Revised Proposal From Ali Group Is a “Company Superior Proposal”
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) on Behalf of ...
Arkema Acquires a Stake in Verkor Capital and Accelerates Its Batteries Strategy in Europe
GE Healthcare and SOPHiA GENETICS to Collaborate to Match Treatments to Multimodal Patient Data and ...
Welbilt Confirms Receipt of Revised Proposal From Ali Group
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Wish Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
BrainChip Takes a Look at what ML and AI Can Achieve With Arm Fellow Jem Davies
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of New Senior ...
Group of Cytodyn Stockholders Nominates Five Highly Qualified Director Candidates to Replace Board ...
Philip Morris International Announces Agreement to Acquire Fertin Pharma
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
01.07.21
29.06.21
24.06.21
23.06.21
17.06.21
VBI Vaccines to Present at Upcoming Scientific Conferences
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.06.21
VBI Vaccines Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.06.21
08.06.21