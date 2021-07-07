VBI Vaccines Appoints Linda Bain to Board of Directors

VBI Vaccines Inc. (Nasdaq: VBIV) (VBI), a biopharmaceutical company driven by immunology in the pursuit of powerful prevention and treatment of disease, today announced that Linda Bain, Chief Financial Officer of Codiak BioSciences, Inc., has joined its Board of Directors. Ms. Bain is an accomplished financial and business executive with more than two decades of finance, strategy, and board experience in both small and large public companies in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry.

“Linda has extensive experience driving the business and financial strategy of biotech companies and we are delighted to be able to welcome her to our Board,” said Jeff Baxter, VBI’s President and CEO. “Linda’s proven track record of translating scientific achievements into organizational and financial growth, and her deep knowledge of the life sciences industry and financial management will make her an instrumental director as VBI prepares for the corporate milestones and evolution ahead.”