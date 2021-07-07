Tenax Therapeutics Announces CEO Transition and $10 Million PIPE Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules

The Company also announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with a single healthcare-focused institutional investor for the issuance and sale of 4,773,269 Units at a purchase price of $2.095 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one unregistered pre-funded warrant to purchase one share of common stock, par value $0.0001 and one unregistered warrant to purchase one share of common stock. In the aggregate, 9,546,538 shares of the Company’s common stock are underlying the warrants.

The unregistered pre-funded warrants have an exercise price of $0.0001 per share of common stock, are immediately exercisable, and may be exercised at any time until exercised in full. The unregistered warrants have an exercise price of $1.97 per share of common stock, are immediately exercisable, and will expire five and one-half years from the date of issuance.

The aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of the offering are expected to be approximately $10 million. The offering is expected to close on or about July 8, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Gerald Proehl, Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Company, said: "We thank Tony for his dedicated service and many contributions to Tenax and wish him the best in his well-deserved retirement from executive management. While we will miss Tony’s services and involvement in our Company, this transition will not affect Tenax’s focus or direction. We are looking forward to having Chris contribute his extensive experience with bringing pharmaceutical products to market as Tenax’s new leader, and to continuing to enhance shareholder value through the development and approval of our products for use by patients suffering from cardiovascular and pulmonologic diseases, which is further supported by the financing we are announcing today.”