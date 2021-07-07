checkAd

Novo Integrated Sciences Appoints Dr. Indrajit (Indra) Sinha Ph.D. as Chief Science Officer

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) (the “Company” or “Novo”) announces that Dr. Indrajit “Indra” Sinha, Ph.D. has been appointed as Novo’s Chief Science Officer, effective June 24, 2021.

Dr. Sinha brings over 25 years of experience in various areas of cross-disciplinary translational research, drug development, biotechnology, technology transfer, and biopharmaceutical compliance. His work has been extensively published in highly reputed peer reviewed journals. Through his passion for utilizing under-appreciated technologies and applying them in innovative ways to achieve previously unattainable outcomes, he has created various intellectual property and patents.

Robert Mattacchione, Novo’s Chairman and CEO, stated, “Indra joins us at an exciting time as Novo accelerates its growth strategy centered on providing non-catastrophic healthcare diagnosis and subsequent treatment services and wellness products through the integration of medical technology, advanced therapeutics, and rehabilitative science. We welcome Indra’s expertise and proven track record in bio-science research and the development of personalized diagnostic products as we look to pursue cutting edge science-based advancements in patient first platforms.”

In 2011, Dr. Sinha founded Biomedcore Inc. Under his leadership for science-based innovation, Biomedcore developed and patented a unique protocol, identified as the Zgraft platform, that effectively enables accelerated individualized prediction of cancer progression and response to treatment. The Zgraft platform technology has been granted a patent in multiple jurisdictions and is being validated for clinical utility. In 2015, Biomedcore merged with Suntrition Inc. to form Acenzia Inc. In June 2021, Acenzia was acquired by Novo.

Dr. Sinha commented, “Novo has a clear focus and vision of how to expand its personalized consumer engagement across all aspects of the patient/practitioner relationship. I am excited to contribute my knowledge to the advancement and growth of Novo’s science related products and IP portfolio as we look forward to building value for the Company, its shareholders and most importantly, the patient.”

In 2001, Dr. Sinha earned a Ph.D. in infectious diseases from University of Delhi, New Delhi, India in a collaboration with Dr. Elisabeth Carniel's Yersinia lab at the Pasteur Institute in France. In 1995, Dr. Sinha earned a M.Sc., Biotechnology from M.S. University of Baroda, Vadodara, India. Dr. Sinha is currently pursuing his MBA from Robert Kennedy College, Switzerland.

