VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings Announces Plans to File Amendment No. 2 to the Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in Connection with its Proposed Business Combination with Bakkt Holdings, LLC

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ: VIHAU, VIH and VIHAW) (“VIH”), announced today that it plans to file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) Amendment No. 2 to the registration statement on Form S-4 (the “Registration Statement”) in the coming days, which will include a preliminary proxy statement of VIH with respect to the proposed business combination (the “Business Combination”) with Bakkt Holdings, LLC (“Bakkt”), a digital asset marketplace. The Registration Statement will include updated disclosures to respond to SEC comments and will represent further progress towards the closing of the Business Combination.

VIH commented, “As we enter the third quarter, we continue to engage and work closely with regulators to complete their review of our registration statement and look forward to the conclusion of that process. We have established June 28, 2021 as the record date for the extraordinary general meeting of the shareholders to approve the anticipated Business Combination. We remain confident in Bakkt’s strong position in the marketplace and expect to provide another update when we have additional information regarding the closing date for the Business Combination.”

The Business Combination, which was announced on January 11, 2021, has been unanimously approved by the VIH Board of Directors, the Bakkt board of managers and the Bakkt unitholders, and remains subject to certain customary closing conditions, including VIH shareholder approval.

Upon the consummation of the Business Combination, VIH will be renamed “Bakkt Holdings, Inc.” and is anticipated to become a NYSE-listed public company trading under the ticker symbol “BKKT.”

About VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings’ sponsor is an affiliate of Victory Park Capital, a global investment firm with a long track record of executing debt and equity financing transactions with some of the largest global Fintech companies. The firm was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago with additional resources in New York, Los Angeles and Austin. Victory Park Capital is privately held and a Registered Investment Advisor with the SEC.

About Bakkt

Bakkt is a trusted digital asset marketplace that enables institutions and consumers to buy, sell, store and spend digital assets. Bakkt’s retail platform, now widely available through the new Bakkt App, amplifies consumer spending, reduces traditional payment costs and bolsters loyalty programs, adding value for all key stakeholders within the payments and digital assets ecosystem. Launched in 2018 by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc., Bakkt is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

