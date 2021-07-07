checkAd

Desktop Health Adds PhonoGraft Biofabrication Platform to Growing Technology Portfolio

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.07.2021, 14:00   

Desktop Health, a healthcare business within Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM) committed to developing 3D printing and biofabrication solutions for personalized medicine, today announced an acquisition that adds the PhonoGraft platform to its technology portfolio, with potential to support the body’s functional and morphological regeneration of the tympanic membrane. This biofabrication technology may also offer a promising pathway for soft tissue regeneration for a wide range of healthcare applications.

Desktop Health today announced the addition of the PhonoGraft platform to its growing technology portfolio. The PhonoGraft technology is being studied for possible use in an implantable device for repairing damaged eardrums, with a programmable biodegradable 3D printed graft that has the potential to be minimally invasive and offers patients decreased procedure times as well as improved healing and hearing outcomes. This biofabrication technology may also offer a promising pathway for soft tissue regeneration for a wide range of healthcare applications. (Photo: Business Wire)

The PhonoGraft technology was initially developed by researchers at the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard University, Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (SEAS), and Mass Eye and Ear in Boston (Mass Eye and Ear is a member of Mass General Brigham). Harvard’s Office of Technology Development has granted Desktop Metal an exclusive license to commercialize the platform.

“We believe that this platform may one day offer a groundbreaking solution to the millions of patients impacted by tympanic membrane perforation (TMP),” said Michael Jafar, President and CEO of Desktop Health. “PhonoGraft material technology, coupled with our leading biofabrication capabilities, has tremendous potential across a wide range of healthcare applications in soft tissue – from cardiovascular and neuronal grafts to plastic surgery. Today’s announcement marks the beginning of our journey to advance personalized medicine.”

The PhonoGraft technology is being studied for possible use in an implantable device for repairing damaged eardrums, with a programmable biodegradable 3D printed graft that has the potential to be minimally invasive and offer patients decreased procedure times and improved healing and hearing outcomes.

11.06.21