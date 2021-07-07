checkAd

Helbiz Partners with IrenGo and Telepass to Launch the MiMoto Electric Moped Sharing Service Across Portofino and the Gulf of Tigullio

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.07.2021, 14:00  |  12   |   |   

Helbiz, a global leader in micro-mobility that is the business combination target of GreenVision Acquisition Corp (Nasdaq: GRNV) today announced a partnership with IrenGo and Telepass to deploy 50 MiMoto electric mopeds throughout Portofino, Santa Margherita Ligure, Rapallo, Paraggi and Punta Pedale. As the first and only operator in the Ligurian area, this partnership will bring micro-mobility and sustainable transportation solutions to the local community. To celebrate the launch, the companies welcomed the Governor of Liguria, Giovanni Toti, to introduce the services to the city, followed by an exclusive concert by Italian singer-songwriter, Giovanni Caccamo.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210707005469/en/

Helbiz Partners with IrenGo and Telepass to Launch the MiMoto Electric Moped Sharing Service Across Portofino and the Gulf of Tigullio (Photo: Business Wire)

Helbiz Partners with IrenGo and Telepass to Launch the MiMoto Electric Moped Sharing Service Across Portofino and the Gulf of Tigullio (Photo: Business Wire)

This partnership is bound by each of the companies’ commitment to environmental sustainability, and the MiMoto service provides a practical, economical and green method of shared transportation to quickly move from one point to another. The service is accessible through the MiMoto app, available for iOS and Android. E-mopeds can be found and booked through the application interface, with rides costing €0.35 per minute, €14.90 per hour or €59 for the whole day. Each e-moped can hold two passengers, and is equipped with two helmets, sanitizer, disposable hygienic caps and self-drying helmet foam for riders to access before and after each trip.

"Micro-mobility solutions encourage the reduction of traffic and emissions in Tigullio and have proven over the last year to be a great success," said President of the Liguria Region Giovanni Toti. "We are pleased to bring the e-mopeds back to the area, one that is so important for tourism in our region. We strive to implement green and environmentally friendly policies, and through the use of electric vehicles Liguria will continue to be at the forefront."

"Through its effectiveness, practicality and sustainability, MiMoto is the perfect service for transportation between the cities that overlook the Gulf of Tigullio," said Matteo Tanzilli, Head of Institutional Relations at Helbiz. "There is no better solution to facilitate short and medium-range travel in popular tourist areas that also allows a reduction in traffic congestion."

Seite 1 von 5
GreenVision Acquisition Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Helbiz Partners with IrenGo and Telepass to Launch the MiMoto Electric Moped Sharing Service Across Portofino and the Gulf of Tigullio Helbiz, a global leader in micro-mobility that is the business combination target of GreenVision Acquisition Corp (Nasdaq: GRNV) today announced a partnership with IrenGo and Telepass to deploy 50 MiMoto electric mopeds throughout Portofino, Santa …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Richard Ellinger Joins Ynvisible's Sales Team as US Sales Representative, Expanding Cold-Chain ...
Wish Granted Payment Institution License for the EU
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Blackstone to Acquire Sphera, a Leading Provider of ESG Software, Data, and Consulting Services, ...
Welbilt Board Determines That Revised Proposal From Ali Group Is a “Company Superior Proposal”
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) on Behalf of ...
Arkema Acquires a Stake in Verkor Capital and Accelerates Its Batteries Strategy in Europe
GE Healthcare and SOPHiA GENETICS to Collaborate to Match Treatments to Multimodal Patient Data and ...
Welbilt Confirms Receipt of Revised Proposal From Ali Group
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Wish Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
BrainChip Takes a Look at what ML and AI Can Achieve With Arm Fellow Jem Davies
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of New Senior ...
Group of Cytodyn Stockholders Nominates Five Highly Qualified Director Candidates to Replace Board ...
Philip Morris International Announces Agreement to Acquire Fertin Pharma
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
28.06.21
Helbiz Launches Helbiz Kitchen to Revolutionize Food Delivery
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18.06.21
16.06.21
Leasys and Helbiz Together for Sustainable Mobility
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.06.21
07.06.21