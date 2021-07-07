Helbiz , a global leader in micro-mobility that is the business combination target of GreenVision Acquisition Corp (Nasdaq: GRNV) today announced a partnership with IrenGo and Telepass to deploy 50 MiMoto electric mopeds throughout Portofino, Santa Margherita Ligure, Rapallo, Paraggi and Punta Pedale. As the first and only operator in the Ligurian area, this partnership will bring micro-mobility and sustainable transportation solutions to the local community. To celebrate the launch, the companies welcomed the Governor of Liguria, Giovanni Toti , to introduce the services to the city, followed by an exclusive concert by Italian singer-songwriter, Giovanni Caccamo.

Helbiz Partners with IrenGo and Telepass to Launch the MiMoto Electric Moped Sharing Service Across Portofino and the Gulf of Tigullio (Photo: Business Wire)

This partnership is bound by each of the companies’ commitment to environmental sustainability, and the MiMoto service provides a practical, economical and green method of shared transportation to quickly move from one point to another. The service is accessible through the MiMoto app, available for iOS and Android. E-mopeds can be found and booked through the application interface, with rides costing €0.35 per minute, €14.90 per hour or €59 for the whole day. Each e-moped can hold two passengers, and is equipped with two helmets, sanitizer, disposable hygienic caps and self-drying helmet foam for riders to access before and after each trip.

"Micro-mobility solutions encourage the reduction of traffic and emissions in Tigullio and have proven over the last year to be a great success," said President of the Liguria Region Giovanni Toti. "We are pleased to bring the e-mopeds back to the area, one that is so important for tourism in our region. We strive to implement green and environmentally friendly policies, and through the use of electric vehicles Liguria will continue to be at the forefront."

"Through its effectiveness, practicality and sustainability, MiMoto is the perfect service for transportation between the cities that overlook the Gulf of Tigullio," said Matteo Tanzilli, Head of Institutional Relations at Helbiz. "There is no better solution to facilitate short and medium-range travel in popular tourist areas that also allows a reduction in traffic congestion."