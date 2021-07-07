McKesson Corporation Enters Agreement to Sell Certain European Businesses to the PHOENIX Group

The remaining European businesses in the UK, Norway, Austria, and Denmark are not included in this transaction and will continue to be operated by McKesson. However, McKesson is committed to exploring strategic alternatives for all remaining European businesses and focusing future investments on growth strategies outside of Europe. McKesson will also retain its minority equity stake in the company’s Germany joint venture with Walgreens Boots Alliance.

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) today announced that it has entered into an agreement to sell its European businesses in France, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Belgium, and Slovenia to the PHOENIX group. This transaction also includes McKesson’s German-based AG headquarters in Stuttgart, Recucare GmbH, its German wound-care business, its shared services center in Lithuania, and its 45% ownership stake in Brocacef, the company’s joint venture in the Netherlands. The transaction is expected to close in 2022, subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of required regulatory approvals.

“Today’s transaction marks an important step in advancing McKesson’s commitment to streamline the business and prioritize investments in the areas where we have deep expertise and are central to our long-term growth strategy,” said Brian Tyler, chief executive officer, McKesson. “We are confident that under the PHOENIX group’s strong leadership, the businesses included in this agreement will be well-positioned for the future to compete more effectively and better serve customers. We will continue to operate our remaining businesses in the UK, Norway, Austria, and Denmark while also exploring a strategic path forward to fully exit the European region. Our goal is to accelerate our growth strategies, becoming a more focused organization and enabling our mission to improve care in every setting.”

The PHOENIX group is a leading integrated healthcare provider and a leader in the European healthcare sector, with over 25 years’ experience serving customers, patients, and partners across Europe. The PHOENIX group shares McKesson’s deep commitment to these groups, which is one of the many reasons that the PHOENIX group is the ideal leader to take these European businesses into the future.

As previously announced, McKesson will release its first quarter fiscal 2022 financial results after market close on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. The Company will host a live webcast of the earnings conference call for investors at 4:30 PM Eastern Time to review its financial results. The Company will not provide further comments regarding the sale of the European businesses until its earnings call on August 4, 2021.