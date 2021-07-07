checkAd

Trident Acquisitions Corp. Announces Filing of Form S-4 in Connection with its Proposed Business Combination with Lottery.com 

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.07.2021, 14:02  |  21   |   |   

Lottery.com also completes two previously announced acquisitions in Mexico

NEW YORK and AUSTIN, Texas, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trident Acquisitions Corp. (Nasdaq: TDACU, TDAC, TDACW) (“Trident”) announced today that it has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") a registration statement on Form S-4 (the "Registration Statement") in connection with its proposed business combination with AutoLotto, Inc. (“Lottery.com”), a leading technology company that is transforming how, where and when the lottery is played. A link to the Registration Statement can be found here.

Vadim Komissarov, Chief Executive Officer of Trident stated, “Through the hard work and collaboration of the Lottery.com and Trident teams, we have reached a significant milestone toward completing our business combination. We are committed to completing this business combination as soon as practicable and are excited about the future of Lottery.com.”

Tony DiMatteo, Chief Executive Officer of Lottery.com added, “I would like to thank the Trident team and the many Lottery.com team members whose commitment allowed us to file the Registration Statement today. I would also like to express appreciation to our investors for their support throughout this process. With this filing, we have taken an important step toward completing our business combination, which we now expect to be completed by the end of the third quarter of 2021.”

Lottery.com and Trident entered into a definitive agreement relating to the business combination on February 21, 2021. Immediately following the business combination and assuming no redemptions by Trident shareholders, Lottery.com expects to have approximately $43 million in cash, which will be used to expand Lottery.com’s global digital platform and fund working capital to support the company’s growth strategy.

Upon completion of the transaction, the combined company is expected to be named Lottery.com and its common stock and warrants are expected to remain listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the new ticker symbols “LTRY” and “LTRYW”, respectively.

Additionally, Lottery.com has completed the previously announced acquisitions of Medios Electronicos y de Comunicacion, S.A.P.I. de C.V (“Aganar”) and JuegaLotto, S.A. de C.V. (“JuegaLotto”). Aganar has been operating in the Mexican iLottery market since 2007 and is licensed to sell Mexican National Lottery games online and has access to a federally approved online casino and sportsbook gaming license. JuegaLotto is licensed to sell international lottery games in Mexico though a federal gaming portal and to sell other games of chance throughout Latin America.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Trident Acquisitions Corp. Announces Filing of Form S-4 in Connection with its Proposed Business Combination with Lottery.com  Lottery.com also completes two previously announced acquisitions in MexicoNEW YORK and AUSTIN, Texas, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Trident Acquisitions Corp. (Nasdaq: TDACU, TDAC, TDACW) (“Trident”) announced today that it has filed with the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
NVIDIA Launches UK’s Most Powerful Supercomputer, for Research in AI and Healthcare
Shell second quarter 2021 update note
Huhtamaki appoints Marco Hilty as President, Flexible Packaging
FDA Clears Sorrento Phase 2 Trial Of Non-Opioid Product Candidate Resiniferatoxin (RTX) For ...
Matt Martin Joins First Citizens Bank as Chief Counsel
Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Mandatory notification of transfer - Employee share purchase plan
Valneva Strengthens Management Team; Appoints Vincent Dequenne as SVP Operations and Joshua Drumm ...
Key Tronic Corporation Announces Completion of Audit Committee Investigation
Puma: Creation of a New Active Player for Copper Exploration and Development in New Brunswick, Canada
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
San Bernardino Renewable BioFuels Project Achieves Commercial Operation
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 26
Intertape Polymer Group Announces Agreement to Acquire Nuevopak
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
Ambu A/S: Update of financial guidance for 2020/21 and preliminary results for Q3 2020/21
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus