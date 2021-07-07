checkAd

Amedisys Completes Acquisition of Home Health and Hospice Assets From VNA

BATON ROUGE, La., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED), a leading provider of home health, hospice, and personal care, has closed on its Asset Purchase with Visiting Nurse Association (VNA), a 125-year-old nonprofit, that allows Amedisys to conduct home health and hospice operations in Omaha, Neb. and Council Bluffs, Iowa. Under the terms of the agreement, home health and hospice services will be provided by Amedisys Home Health and AseraCare Hospice, an Amedisys Company.

“By continuing the exceptional VNA home health and hospice care legacy, Amedisys will provide additional scale and resources that will expand our ability to care for more patients and extend health care at home services to more communities across Nebraska and Iowa,” said Amedisys President and Chief Operations Officer Chris Gerard. “Amedisys is proud to expand its presence in Omaha’s and Council Bluffs’ healthcare communities and honored to continue and build on VNA’s century of remarkable hospice and home health in the years to come.”

VNA will continue to provide essential programs and services in Omaha and western Iowa, including homeless shelter nursing services, parenting support, physician-ordered mother and child services, flu and immunization services, school health programs, and infusion pharmacy.

“As VNA reflects on its mission and long history, it has become clear that we should return to our original focus – to serve those in the community who may not have the resources,” said Visiting Nurse Association President and CEO James Summerfelt. “This was our original mission, and there is still tremendous need in our community. We want to ensure that the needs of marginalized individuals and families can be met with expertise and compassion well into the future.”

About Visiting Nurse Association
For 125 years, Visiting Nurse Association (VNA) has provided valued expertise, comforting perspective, innovative leadership, and industry-leading solutions around the health issues of the day in the communities we serve. Our team of more than 400 compassionate healthcare professionals is dedicated to shaping tomorrow’s care, today, by providing the highest quality care to individuals at home and across the community – no matter their age, station in life or available resources. To learn more about VNA’s unique commitment to fostering a healthy, thriving community, and the services available to meet each client’s ever-changing needs, visit vnatoday.org or call 402-930-4000.

