New Data Analyses Validate High Quality of AutoWeb’s Audience

Insights Demonstrate Company’s Ability to Match Dealers with Ready-to-Buy Car Shoppers

TAMPA, Fla., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoWeb, Inc. (Nasdaq: AUTO), a robust digital marketing platform providing solutions for automotive dealers, agencies and OEMs, today announced the results of a comprehensive analysis performed, using a combination of AutoWeb and Experian data, and a pilot program that integrates digital retailing components into AutoWeb’s consumer experience. This work reinforces AutoWeb’s unique ability to match dealers with high value in-market car buyers.



Internal Data Results

Multiple analyses of AutoWeb’s internal data revealed positive insights about its audience segments, demonstrating they are both local and ready-to-buy. With close rates of particular importance to AutoWeb’s customers, an internal analysis found AutoWeb’s audiences who purchase or lease a vehicle make their purchases quickly—25 percent within four days, 50 percent within eight days and 75 percent within 19 days—making them highly desirable audiences for dealerships with whom to connect.

Internal data analysis also found some surprising information about how distance to the dealership factors into a vehicle buyer’s purchase. In fact, reports show distance to dealerships was not a strong differentiating factor when vehicle shoppers decide which dealership to purchase from, as there was only just over one mile difference in distance for dealers that secured the sale versus those that did not.

“These data points confirm the high quality of our audience and validate our ability to deliver access to consumers who are low-funnel, ready to buy and have solid credit,” said Dan Ingle, COO of AutoWeb. “Over the past year we delivered an average of 1.68 million clicks to customer web sites as well as provided over 388,000 consumer leads each month, both of which represent consumers’ expression of intent to purchase. High-quality leads as well as online consumer traffic play a key role in a dealer’s healthy marketing mix, which aligns with AutoWeb’s strong value proposition.”

External Data Results

Separately, an analysis using Experian data reaffirmed AutoWeb’s unique market position. Based on the analysis, AutoWeb’s audience segments have a slightly higher than average annual household income at $81,454 and a home ownership rate of 77 percent. In addition, 60 percent have a college degree or completed some college.