checkAd

Alaris Equity Partners Announces the Restart of Full Distributions From PF Growth Partners & Redemption of Units in ccComm

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.07.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES. FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAW

CALGARY, Alberta, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (all numbers in this release are in Canadian dollars (CDN$) unless otherwise noted) -- Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (the “Trust” or “Alaris”) (TSX: AD.UN) is pleased to announce the return to full distributions from PF Growth Partners, LP (“PFGP”) commencing in July and the receipt of US$11.0 million of proceeds from C&C Communications, LLC (“ccComm”).

PFGP Distributions

Alaris will begin receiving full distributions (US$0.78 million per month) from PFGP beginning this month and continuing as per the regular payment schedule (US$9.4 million per year). PFGP is now compliant with all covenants with its lenders following strong results for the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2021 and expects to maintain compliance going forward. Despite a challenging environment for the fitness industry, including having all PFGP locations closed for 3 months in Q2 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic (the “Pandemic”), PFGP has successfully managed membership levels and monthly recurring revenue back to pre-Pandemic levels, in addition to opening 4 new locations (2 in late 2020 and 2 in 2021). The PFGP management team has navigated the Pandemic successfully, which has confirmed not only Alaris’ conviction in the people behind PFGP but the Planet Fitness business model. It is estimated that the cash flows associated with the full payments from PFGP will decrease the Trust's Run Rate Payout Ratio by over 4% to between 55% and 60%.

Alaris and PFGP have previously agreed to a payment plan on all deferred distributions with payments to begin in January 2022, or earlier if cash flows and bank covenants allow. All deferred distributions as of January 1, 2022 are to be paid over the 48 months ending December 31, 2025 and will be recorded as revenue as payments are received.

ccComm Redemption

On July 2, 2021, Alaris received US$11.0 million from ccComm as a negotiated redemption of preferred units (the “ccComm Redemption”). Alaris was carrying its investment in ccComm at a book value of US$3.8 million as of March 31, 2021 and has not received a distribution from ccComm since January 2020. To date, including the ccComm Redemption and US$5.1 million of distributions received from ccComm, Alaris received a total of US$16.1 million of its original investment of US$19.2 million. The balance of the preferred units are expected to be redeemed over the next 12 months for up to an additional US$1.2 million. Alaris has worked closely and collaboratively with ccComm management prior to and throughout the Pandemic, and receiving the proceeds from the ccComm Redemption is a positive outcome for Alaris. Proceeds from the ccComm Redemption were used to reduce debt outstanding on Alaris’ senior credit facility (the “Facility”).

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alaris Equity Partners Announces the Restart of Full Distributions From PF Growth Partners & Redemption of Units in ccComm NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES. FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWCALGARY, Alberta, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - (all numbers in this release are in Canadian dollars …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
NVIDIA Launches UK’s Most Powerful Supercomputer, for Research in AI and Healthcare
Shell second quarter 2021 update note
Huhtamaki appoints Marco Hilty as President, Flexible Packaging
FDA Clears Sorrento Phase 2 Trial Of Non-Opioid Product Candidate Resiniferatoxin (RTX) For ...
Matt Martin Joins First Citizens Bank as Chief Counsel
Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Mandatory notification of transfer - Employee share purchase plan
Valneva Strengthens Management Team; Appoints Vincent Dequenne as SVP Operations and Joshua Drumm ...
Key Tronic Corporation Announces Completion of Audit Committee Investigation
Puma: Creation of a New Active Player for Copper Exploration and Development in New Brunswick, Canada
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
San Bernardino Renewable BioFuels Project Achieves Commercial Operation
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 26
Intertape Polymer Group Announces Agreement to Acquire Nuevopak
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
Ambu A/S: Update of financial guidance for 2020/21 and preliminary results for Q3 2020/21
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus