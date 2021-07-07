Alaris Equity Partners Announces the Restart of Full Distributions From PF Growth Partners & Redemption of Units in ccComm

CALGARY, Alberta, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (all numbers in this release are in Canadian dollars (CDN$) unless otherwise noted) -- Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (the “Trust” or “Alaris” ) (TSX: AD.UN) is pleased to announce the return to full distributions from PF Growth Partners, LP ( “PFGP” ) commencing in July and the receipt of US$11.0 million of proceeds from C&C Communications, LLC ( “ccComm” ).

PFGP Distributions

Alaris will begin receiving full distributions (US$0.78 million per month) from PFGP beginning this month and continuing as per the regular payment schedule (US$9.4 million per year). PFGP is now compliant with all covenants with its lenders following strong results for the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2021 and expects to maintain compliance going forward. Despite a challenging environment for the fitness industry, including having all PFGP locations closed for 3 months in Q2 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic (the “Pandemic”), PFGP has successfully managed membership levels and monthly recurring revenue back to pre-Pandemic levels, in addition to opening 4 new locations (2 in late 2020 and 2 in 2021). The PFGP management team has navigated the Pandemic successfully, which has confirmed not only Alaris’ conviction in the people behind PFGP but the Planet Fitness business model. It is estimated that the cash flows associated with the full payments from PFGP will decrease the Trust's Run Rate Payout Ratio by over 4% to between 55% and 60%.

Alaris and PFGP have previously agreed to a payment plan on all deferred distributions with payments to begin in January 2022, or earlier if cash flows and bank covenants allow. All deferred distributions as of January 1, 2022 are to be paid over the 48 months ending December 31, 2025 and will be recorded as revenue as payments are received.

ccComm Redemption

On July 2, 2021, Alaris received US$11.0 million from ccComm as a negotiated redemption of preferred units (the “ccComm Redemption”). Alaris was carrying its investment in ccComm at a book value of US$3.8 million as of March 31, 2021 and has not received a distribution from ccComm since January 2020. To date, including the ccComm Redemption and US$5.1 million of distributions received from ccComm, Alaris received a total of US$16.1 million of its original investment of US$19.2 million. The balance of the preferred units are expected to be redeemed over the next 12 months for up to an additional US$1.2 million. Alaris has worked closely and collaboratively with ccComm management prior to and throughout the Pandemic, and receiving the proceeds from the ccComm Redemption is a positive outcome for Alaris. Proceeds from the ccComm Redemption were used to reduce debt outstanding on Alaris’ senior credit facility (the “Facility”).