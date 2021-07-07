checkAd

Avadel Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Ladenburg Thalmann Annual Healthcare Conference 2021

DUBLIN, Ireland, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL), a company focused on developing FT218, an investigational, once-nightly formulation of sodium oxybate for treating excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy, announced today that Greg Divis, Chief Executive Officer of Avadel, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, July 14 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of this event, as well as an archived recording, will be available on Avadel’s Investor Relations website, www.investors.avadel.com, for 90 days following the conference.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc
Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: AVDL) is a biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the development and FDA approval of FT218, an investigational, once-nightly, extended-release formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. For more information, please visit www.avadel.com.

Investor Contact:
Courtney Turiano
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
Courtney.Turiano@sternir.com
(212) 698-8687

Media Contact:
Nicole Raisch Goelz
Real Chemistry
ngoelz@realchemistry.com
(408) 568-4292

 





