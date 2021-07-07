Independent Study Shows 97 Percent of Vivos Patients Achieved Their Desired Treatment Outcome

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc . (the “Company” or “Vivos”) (NASDAQ: VVOS), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative diagnostic and treatment modalities for patients suffering from sleep-disordered breathing, including mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), today announced that the Company has unveiled new data from an independent patient survey related to its proprietary Vivos treatment for treating dental tissue anomalies and dentofacial malformations known to be associated with OSA and other debilitating health conditions.

Nearly all (97 percent) of patients surveyed said that they had achieved their desired outcome from the Vivos treatment for their OSA.

Over half (63 percent) of patients surveyed said that they rely on the advice of their dentist to find a lasting solution that addresses the root cause of their OSA.

Nearly one-third (29 percent) of patients surveyed said that they searched for non-surgical alternatives to current standards of care for treating OSA.

“Patients are the ultimate arbiter of whether a particular treatment modality has achieved its desired results,” said Kirk Huntsman, Vivos Chairman and CEO. “This survey reaffirms that patients are in dire need of a solution for their OSA – one that is non-surgical, non-invasive, non-pharmaceutical and low-cost – and that’s exactly the market niche that the Vivos treatment fills. The fact that nearly all patients surveyed reported that they had achieved their desired treatment outcome is a powerful testimony about their clinical and cosmetic results. Our technology just works.”

The desired outcome for many Vivos patients is often a significant reduction in OSA and related symptoms, as patient satisfaction and compliance rates with CPAP remain dismal. Some studies show only 30 to 60 percent CPAP adherence, and when left untreated OSA’s underlying conditions can become chronic comorbidities, some of which may be life threatening. In contrast, the Vivos treatment is typically completed in approximately 12 to 24 months, after which most patients no longer require ongoing intervention.

Methodology:

Commissioned by Vivos, The EyeDeas Company, an independent research company, designed the study and analyzed the data received from 123 anonymous patients from 21 independent Vivos-trained clinicians residing in multiple markets in the U.S., in regards to the use and results of the Vivos treatment for addressing dental tissue anomalies and dentofacial malformations. Fieldwork was conducted in June, 2021.