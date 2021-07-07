checkAd

U.S. Department of Agriculture Selects NV5 for $8 Million Geospatial Forestry Contract

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  NV5 Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “NV5”) (Nasdaq: NVEE), a provider of professional and technical engineering, geospatial, and consulting solutions, announced today that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has selected NV5 for an $8 million contract to provide geospatial services to support forestry management in Alaska. NV5 will provide digital aerial imagery of the Tongass and Chugach National Forests over the five-year duration of the contract.

The data collected by NV5 will contribute to the management of the USDA Forest Service’s National Forests and other critical natural areas in Alaska. The imagery will support management of the region and provide information to policy makers, resource managers, and the public about the condition of forests and trends that may impact the sustainability of forest lands.

“Geospatial data is a disruptive technology that continues to provide new insights for the management of natural resources, including shoreline resilience, water resources and conservation, and forest health and management,” said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5. “NV5 geospatial is a leader in the development of innovative data collection and analytics solutions to support natural resources management, and we are pleased to contribute to the sustainable management of forests in Alaska and across the country.”

About NV5
NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a provider of compliance, technology, and engineering consulting solutions for public and private sector clients supporting infrastructure, utility, and building assets and systems. The Company primarily focuses on six business verticals: testing, inspection & consulting, infrastructure, utility services, buildings & program management, environmental health sciences, and geospatial technology services. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and abroad. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on TwitterLinkedInFacebook, and Vimeo.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

NV5 Global, Inc.
Jack Cochran
Vice President, Marketing & Investor Relations
Tel: +1-954-637-8048
Email: ir@nv5.com 





