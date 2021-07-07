Replimune to Present at the William Blair Biotech Focus Conference 2021

WOBURN, Mass., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL), a biotechnology company developing oncolytic immuno-gene therapies derived from its Immulytic platform, today announced that Robert Coffin, Ph.D., President and Chief Research & Development Officer of Replimune, will participate in a panel titled “Novel Mechanisms and Strategies for Addressing PD-(L)1 Refractory/Resistant Tumors” at the William Blair Biotech Focus Conference 2021 taking place virtually on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at 4:20 PM ET.



A simultaneous webcast will be available in the Investors section of Replimune’s website at www.replimune.com. A replay will be available for approximately 90 days following the conference.