Atos takes data sharing to the next level with “Atos Digital Hub”

Paris, July 7, 2021 – At its annual ‘Atos Technology Days’ event, Atos today announced the launch of a major initiative that positions the Group as a main actor in the growing data economy and outlines its strategic vision for the coming years: “ Atos Digital Hub ”, a one-of-a-kind solution whose primary objective is to serve as an accelerator for the building of ecosystem platforms. Based on the observation that data is still too siloed within and across organizations and that value creation often lies in data federation , Atos' approach is to provide trusted digital ecosystem hubs for organizations – with equity, reliability, and security at the heart.

When it comes to data value, rarely does any one entity hold all the necessary "pieces of the puzzle". However, many organizations remain steadfast in their belief that the pieces they do hold have a differentiating value. Hence their reluctance to openly share data without a defined path to monetization, not to mention the dynamics of data privacy regulations. Despite this, the ability to collaborate with an ecosystem and share data is providing great flexibility to businesses – enabling them to quickly adapt to changes and to satisfy new customer demands which no one entity could answer alone.

In this context, the Atos Digital Hub aims to enable and orchestrate value chains within extended data-driven ecosystems. Ones in which stakeholders of the ecosystem (organizations, partners, suppliers and customers) can build, manage and monetize services with transparency and contractual guarantees of how data will be used and protected. In addition to using analytics and AI to help unlock the value of data, the framework allows for the creation of business services based on federated data, with a set of predefined blueprints supporting diverse industry models.

As part of this solution, Atos will act as a trusted intermediary and neutral player which operates and orchestrates the platform – guaranteeing the required level of trust and ensuring that all platform participants are treated fairly.

“While the idea of data monetization is not new, trusted exchanges are rare, so Atos, by using all its skills and technologies from across the Group, is creating the next level of business platforms to help partners to collaborate and generate a better return on their respective data and services. It’s important to highlight that Atos is working with data and cloud communities, such as GAIA-X data space consortiums and IDSA partners, to foster innovative business solutions which use fair and sovereign usage of data,” said Gard Little, Vice President, Global Services Markets and Trends, IDC.