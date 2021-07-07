checkAd

Atos launches ‘Atos Computer Vision Platform’, the first highly scalable end-to-end Artificial Intelligence video and image analytics platform

Atos launches Atos Computer Vision Platform, the first highly scalable end-to-end Artificial Intelligence video and image analytics platform

Paris (France) July 7, 2021 At its annual ‘Atos Technology Days’ event, Atos today launches Atos Computer Vision Platform, its new highly scalable end-to-end AI video and image analytics platform. It is the most comprehensive video and image analytics solution on the market today and the only one which combines a full offering bringing together a set of pre-trained and customizable AI models, enriched by consultancy expertise with 6 Atos AI Computer Vision labs worldwide, based on high performance hardware and software. Atos Computer Vision Platform enables organizations to process and analyze massive amounts of complex video and image data in real-time so that they can automatically monitor, manage and improve working practices, and improve security and surveillance processes to guarantee people and asset safety - all across a wide range of sectors such as manufacturing, transport and retail/airport security with many different tailored use cases.

Most extensive range of use cases on the market
AI video and image analysis is used in many various use cases, such as transport safety and traffic monitoring, quality control in manufacturing and location tracking. Atos Computer Vision Platform is the only solution able to serve such a wide variety of use cases, from manufacturing to smart city management, and airport/retail security to crowd movement monitoring. Data collected from such implementations can provide many valuable insights to businesses which in turn can be used to reduce error rates, guarantee people and asset safety and to offer frictionless and personalized customer experiences.

From Cloud to Edge
Atos Computer Vision Platform provides video and image analysis across the full spectrum - from Cloud to Edge, meaning it can be managed from the Cloud, or on an edge server for real-time video analytics.

Atos proposes a range of edge servers to deploy computer vision at the edge in real-time, close to the data source – this is the BullSequana Edge and BullSequana Edge nano. The rugged BullSequana Edge nano can be used in any type of environment: from the shop floor, to outdoor and highly constrained environments in remote locations such as in outdoor construction, industrial mining or at sea.

