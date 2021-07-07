AGF in Partnership with SAF Launches Private Credit Funds for Canadian Retail and Institutional Investors

Launch furthers AGF’s commitment to its private alternatives business

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Investments Inc. (AGF) in partnership with SAF Group (SAF) are pleased to announce today the launch of new private credit investment solutions for multi-channel distribution in Canada.