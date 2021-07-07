checkAd

AGF in Partnership with SAF Launches Private Credit Funds for Canadian Retail and Institutional Investors

Launch furthers AGF’s commitment to its private alternatives business

TORONTO, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Investments Inc. (AGF) in partnership with SAF Group (SAF) are pleased to announce today the launch of new private credit investment solutions for multi-channel distribution in Canada.

Building on AGF’s commitment to growth in private alternatives, the initial offerings target Canadian retail and institutional investors through two connected offerings, AGF SAF Private Credit Limited Partnership and AGF SAF Private Credit Trust.

“Private credit is one of the fastest growing categories of alternative investments and demand continues to grow as investors seek reliable streams of income, diversification and attractive returns,” said Judy Goldring, President and Head of Global Distribution, AGF Management Limited. “With these products now available for investment, we are excited to expand our footprint with SAF further, while growing our alternatives business.”

  • AGF SAF Private Credit Limited Partnership, available to accredited investors, seeks to achieve attractive risk-adjusted returns with low correlation to traditional asset classes by constructing and maintaining a portfolio of private and public income generating credit securities. The Limited Partnership will allocate capital through various credit strategies to a diverse set of middle and lower-middle market companies, primarily within Canada and the United States, to construct a portfolio of private and public income generating private debt instruments.

  • AGF SAF Private Credit Trust, available to retail accredited investors and eligible investors, provides access to AGF SAF Private Credit Limited Partnership which aims to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns with low correlation to traditional asset classes by constructing and maintaining a portfolio of private and public income generating credit securities. AGF SAF Private Credit Trust provides investors with access to the benefits of private credit investing including the potential for enhanced returns and regular distributions alongside investments that include a combination of ETFs and mutual funds (including AGF Funds) with varying income characteristics selected to enhance liquidity.
