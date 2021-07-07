Ovid Therapeutics to Present at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2021 Healthcare Conference

NEW YORK, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing medicines that transform the lives of people with rare neurological diseases, today announced that management will present in a virtual format at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2021 Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the virtual presentation can be accessed through the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s website at investors.ovidrx.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website following the live presentation.