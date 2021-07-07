checkAd

Ovid Therapeutics to Present at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2021 Healthcare Conference

07.07.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

NEW YORK, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing medicines that transform the lives of people with rare neurological diseases, today announced that management will present in a virtual format at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2021 Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the virtual presentation can be accessed through the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s website at investors.ovidrx.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website following the live presentation.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a New York-based biopharmaceutical company using its BoldMedicine approach to develop medicines that transform the lives of patients with rare neurological disorders. Ovid couples deep CNS experience with emerging advances in genetics and the pathways of the brain to build a leading, next-generation neuroscience pipeline. Ovid’s current pipeline programs include: OV329, a small molecule GABA aminotransferase inhibitor for seizures associated with Tuberous Sclerosis Complex and Infantile Spasms; OV882, a short hairpin RNA therapy approach for Angelman syndrome; OV815, a genetic therapy approach for KIF1A associated neurological disorder; and other non-disclosed research targets. Additionally, Ovid maintains a significant financial interest in a program directed to the advancement of soticlestat, for which Takeda is responsible for the global development and commercialization, if soticlestat is successfully developed and commercialized. For more information on Ovid, please visit www.ovidrx.com.

Contacts

Investors and Media:
Ovid Therapeutics Inc.
Investor Relations & Public Relations
irpr@ovidrx.com

OR

Investors:
Argot Partners
Dawn Schottlandt
212-600-1902
ovid@argotpartners.com

Media:
Dan Budwick
1AB
dan@1abmedia.com





