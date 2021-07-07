Turmalina expands holdings in San Juan by 1000%, acquiring multiple mineralised breccia clusters along strike from San Francisco

An agreement with government organisation Instituto Provincial de Exploraciones y Explotaciones Mineras de la Provincia de San Juan, Argentina (‘IPEEM’) provides Turmalina, through its operating company in Argentina, Aurora Mining S.A. (‘AMSA’), with exploration rights to an 11,038 ha area immediately to the north of the existing Project area (Figure 1). This area (the ‘IPEEM JV’) includes several undrilled clusters of tourmaline breccia pipes and epithermal vein systems that have supported previous small scale mining. Sampling by Turmalina has returned grades of up to 5.2 g/t Au and 158 g/t Ag from oxidised material at tourmaline breccia workings within the IPEEM JV (Figures 2 and 3).

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turmalina Metals Corp. (“ Turmalina ”, or the “ Company ”; TBX-TSXV, TBXXF-OTCQX) is pleased to announce that several agreements have been finalised to consolidate regional acquisitions adjacent to the San Francisco project (“ San Francisco” or the “Project ”). These acquisitions increase the Company’s holdings along the mineral belt from 3404 ha to 34,651 ha, an increase of 1018 percent. The new holdings cover numerous prospects, mineralised breccia clusters and former small-scale mines.

Turmalina also has an option to purchase agreement for two tenements totalling 15,576 ha from a private company, Miranda S.A.. These tenements (the ‘Miranda Tenements’) are located to the east and northeast of the existing project area (Figure 1) and include several breccia, intrusion-hosted and quartz tourmaline vein occurrences. Preliminary sampling has returned values up to 2.0 g/t Au, 411 g/t Ag and 5% Cu from quartz-tourmaline veins.

Turmalina has also acquired several areas totalling 4628 ha in the belt through a staking process (the ‘AMSA tenements’). This new ground contains several tourmaline breccia and vein occurrences that supported small scale mining work previously. Preliminary sampling has returned values up to 9.2 g/t Au and 1.6 % Cu from veins within altered sediments and granodiorite.

The Company plans to commence field work within these new acquisitions in the coming months, with mapping, soil sampling and rock chip sampling to determine high priority targets for detailed review and drilling testing.

Dr. Rohan Wolfe, Chief Executive Officer, states:

“These acquisitions consolidate our holdings in this impressive mineral belt and are an integral part of our strategy of growth through the discovery and development of multiple mineralised breccias pipes.