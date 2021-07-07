United Community Banks, Inc. Completes Acquisition of FinTrust Capital Partners, LLC

FinTrust is a 13-year-old investment advisory firm headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, with additional locations in Anderson, South Carolina, and Athens and Macon, Georgia. The firm provides wealth and investment management services to individuals and institutions within its markets. As of March 31, 2021, FinTrust had assets under management of $2.0 billion across its advisory, retirement planning and brokerage businesses. On a combined basis, United now has $4.4 billion in assets under management or advisement. FinTrust will become an operating subsidiary of United and certain businesses currently operating under the Seaside brand will be combined with FinTrust and its existing brand. FinTrust’s Managing Partners, Phillip Brice, Pat Sheridan, and Allen Gillespie and their team will continue to operate the business.

United’s Chairman and CEO Lynn Harton stated, “Adding FinTrust significantly accelerates our continued efforts to grow our investment advisory business, which we have achieved both organically and with the addition of Seaside last year. We are excited by the opportunity this partnership brings to provide a full range of financial services to our customers and we are pleased to welcome FinTrust’s established team of professionals to United.”

FinTrust’s Co-founder and Managing Partner, Phillip Brice, stated, “Our team is highly energized and motivated by the potential of this partnership. We have already identified significant opportunities to expand our business as part of United. Our shared commitment to growing the investment advisory business and to providing the highest quality service to our clients is going to lead us to continued success as we expand throughout the Southeast.”

About United Community Banks, Inc.

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) (United) provides a full range of banking, wealth management and mortgage services for relationship-oriented consumers and business owners. The company, known as “The Bank That SERVICE Built,” has been recognized nationally for delivering award-winning service. United has $18.6 billion in assets and 161 offices in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee along with a national SBA lending franchise and a national equipment lending subsidiary. In 2021, J.D. Power ranked United highest in customer satisfaction with retail banking in the Southeast, marking seven out of the last eight years United earned the coveted award. United was also named "Best Banks to Work For" by American Banker in 2020 for the fourth year in a row based on employee satisfaction. Forbes included United in its inaugural list of the World’s Best Banks in 2019 and again in 2020. Forbes also recognized United on its 2021 list of the 100 Best Banks in America for the eighth consecutive year. United also received five Greenwich Excellence Awards in 2020 for excellence in Small Business Banking, including a national award for Overall Satisfaction. Additional information about United can be found at www.ucbi.com.