checkAd

Pierre Fabre chooses Atos OneCloud to support its ambitions in digital transformation, cybersecurity and decarbonization

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.07.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

Paris, France, July 7, 2021 - Pierre Fabre, a pharmaceutical and dermocosmetics group, has selected Atos to handle its secure, decarbonized digital transformation. As part of this jointly developed project, Pierre Fabre will initiate a multi-cloud strategy based on the one-stop shop offered by Atos OneCloud. The Pierre Fabre Group will gain access to an infrastructure and wide range of services which meet its strict requirements in terms of security and compliance, operational excellence, and decarbonization.

"Digital is at the heart of Pierre Fabre's global transformation strategy and it will be key to our future success. Atos has become our trusted partner in meeting these challenges, not only for its technological excellence, but also for its values of social and environmental responsibility, which are particularly important to our Group. At the same time, its European origins are a guarantee of security, allowing us to access cutting-edge digital technology without sacrificing our sovereignty," said Olivier Siegler, CIO Pierre Fabre.

The transformation plan developed by Atos for Pierre Fabre is based on three key areas:

  • Security and compliance: As the leading company in security services in Europe and second leading company in security services worldwide, Atos will provide its expertise and cybersecurity solutions to Pierre Fabre, ensuring that it has full control over all its data, even the most sensitive. Atos’s pragmatic approach targets data flow according to the principle of "security by design," allowing operational teams to easily conduct projects in compliance with the company's security policy. At the same time, as a founding member of Gaia-X, Atos provides a guarantee of compliance with the upcoming Gaia-X framework and other European data protection regulations.
  • Operational excellence: Through the transformation program implemented by Atos, Pierre Fabre's Digital Acceleration & Information System (DAIS) department will become a true partner to the business teams, focusing on their needs and productivity. In order to accomplish this, DAIS will implement automation and artificial intelligence solutions in order to accelerate incident resolution. Furthermore, Atos Technology Framework—a suite of standardized tooling—will contribute to infrastructure management and the running of applications. At the same time, Atos will provide Pierre Fabre with 24/7 support in France and internationally. What’s more, through its cloud orchestration platform, Atos will give Pierre Fabre access to its private cloud as well as to a wide catalog of multi-cloud services (OVH.cloud and Microsoft Azure in particular), accessible through a unified portal.
  • Decarbonization: Atos has made a contractual commitment to reduce Pierre Fabre’s carbon footprint using technology, through the implementation of a Decarbonization Level Agreement (DLA). To fulfill this commitment, Atos will use its decarbonized digital solutions and the the optimization of its network of energy-efficient data centers.

"We are delighted to continue our longstanding, trustful partnership with Pierre Fabre, on this key project. With our Atos OneCloud initiative, which involves all major Cloud providers, Pierre Fabre will be able to adopt a secure, neutral approach to the Cloud, which will support the company’s changing needs. Capitalizing on our cooperation with leading international pharmaceutical groups, our in-depth knowledge of the healthcare sector is an asset that will enable us to anticipate our customer's current and future requirements," explains Yannick Tricaud, Head of Southern Europe, Atos.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pierre Fabre chooses Atos OneCloud to support its ambitions in digital transformation, cybersecurity and decarbonization Paris, France, July 7, 2021 - Pierre Fabre, a pharmaceutical and dermocosmetics group, has selected Atos to handle its secure, decarbonized digital transformation. As part of this jointly developed project, Pierre Fabre will initiate a multi-cloud …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
NVIDIA Launches UK’s Most Powerful Supercomputer, for Research in AI and Healthcare
Shell second quarter 2021 update note
Huhtamaki appoints Marco Hilty as President, Flexible Packaging
FDA Clears Sorrento Phase 2 Trial Of Non-Opioid Product Candidate Resiniferatoxin (RTX) For ...
Matt Martin Joins First Citizens Bank as Chief Counsel
Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Mandatory notification of transfer - Employee share purchase plan
Valneva Strengthens Management Team; Appoints Vincent Dequenne as SVP Operations and Joshua Drumm ...
Key Tronic Corporation Announces Completion of Audit Committee Investigation
Puma: Creation of a New Active Player for Copper Exploration and Development in New Brunswick, Canada
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
San Bernardino Renewable BioFuels Project Achieves Commercial Operation
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 26
Intertape Polymer Group Announces Agreement to Acquire Nuevopak
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
Ambu A/S: Update of financial guidance for 2020/21 and preliminary results for Q3 2020/21
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus