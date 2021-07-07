Pierre Fabre chooses Atos OneCloud to support its ambitions in digital transformation, cybersecurity and decarbonization

Paris, France, July 7, 2021 - Pierre Fabre, a pharmaceutical and dermocosmetics group, has selected Atos to handle its secure, decarbonized digital transformation. As part of this jointly developed project, Pierre Fabre will initiate a multi-cloud strategy based on the one-stop shop offered by Atos OneCloud. The Pierre Fabre Group will gain access to an infrastructure and wide range of services which meet its strict requirements in terms of security and compliance, operational excellence, and decarbonization.

"Digital is at the heart of Pierre Fabre's global transformation strategy and it will be key to our future success. Atos has become our trusted partner in meeting these challenges, not only for its technological excellence, but also for its values of social and environmental responsibility, which are particularly important to our Group. At the same time, its European origins are a guarantee of security, allowing us to access cutting-edge digital technology without sacrificing our sovereignty," said Olivier Siegler, CIO Pierre Fabre.