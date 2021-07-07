Pierre Fabre chooses Atos OneCloud to support its ambitions in digital transformation, cybersecurity and decarbonization
Paris, France, July 7, 2021 - Pierre Fabre, a pharmaceutical and dermocosmetics group, has selected Atos to handle its secure, decarbonized digital transformation. As part of this jointly developed project, Pierre Fabre will initiate a multi-cloud strategy based on the one-stop shop offered by Atos OneCloud. The Pierre Fabre Group will gain access to an infrastructure and wide range of services which meet its strict requirements in terms of security and compliance, operational excellence, and decarbonization.
"Digital is at the heart of Pierre Fabre's global transformation strategy and it will be key to our future success. Atos has become our trusted partner in meeting these challenges, not only for its technological excellence, but also for its values of social and environmental responsibility, which are particularly important to our Group. At the same time, its European origins are a guarantee of security, allowing us to access cutting-edge digital technology without sacrificing our sovereignty," said Olivier Siegler, CIO Pierre Fabre.
The transformation plan developed by Atos for Pierre Fabre is based on three key areas:
- Security and compliance: As the leading company in security services in Europe and second leading company in security services worldwide, Atos will provide its expertise and cybersecurity solutions to Pierre Fabre, ensuring that it has full control over all its data, even the most sensitive. Atos’s pragmatic approach targets data flow according to the principle of "security by design," allowing operational teams to easily conduct projects in compliance with the company's security policy. At the same time, as a founding member of Gaia-X, Atos provides a guarantee of compliance with the upcoming Gaia-X framework and other European data protection regulations.
- Operational excellence: Through the transformation program implemented by Atos, Pierre Fabre's Digital Acceleration & Information System (DAIS) department will become a true partner to the business teams, focusing on their needs and productivity. In order to accomplish this, DAIS will implement automation and artificial intelligence solutions in order to accelerate incident resolution. Furthermore, Atos Technology Framework—a suite of standardized tooling—will contribute to infrastructure management and the running of applications. At the same time, Atos will provide Pierre Fabre with 24/7 support in France and internationally. What’s more, through its cloud orchestration platform, Atos will give Pierre Fabre access to its private cloud as well as to a wide catalog of multi-cloud services (OVH.cloud and Microsoft Azure in particular), accessible through a unified portal.
- Decarbonization: Atos has made a contractual commitment to reduce Pierre Fabre’s carbon footprint using technology, through the implementation of a Decarbonization Level Agreement (DLA). To fulfill this commitment, Atos will use its decarbonized digital solutions and the the optimization of its network of energy-efficient data centers.
"We are delighted to continue our longstanding, trustful partnership with Pierre Fabre, on this key project. With our Atos OneCloud initiative, which involves all major Cloud providers, Pierre Fabre will be able to adopt a secure, neutral approach to the Cloud, which will support the company’s changing needs. Capitalizing on our cooperation with leading international pharmaceutical groups, our in-depth knowledge of the healthcare sector is an asset that will enable us to anticipate our customer's current and future requirements," explains Yannick Tricaud, Head of Southern Europe, Atos.
0 Kommentare