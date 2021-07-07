Phunware Partners with GID and MKT Consulting on Smart Residential Solution for Regent Square

Founded over 60 years ago, GID has developed or acquired over 86,000 residential units and 16.8 million square feet of commercial space. These properties consist of a wide spectrum of real estate categories including multifamily rental properties, industrial, for-sale condominiums, retail, office, hotel and parking uses. Regent Square is a master-planned community that combines a blend of 300,000 square feet of shops and restaurants with 200,000 square feet of offices, as well as 1,500 residences and 4,200 parking spaces.

Phunware’s Smart Residential Solution for Regent Square will not only help luxury residents access various amenities and opportunities, but will also provide mobile support for keyless entries, guest access, payments, communications, directory support and activity and event registrations.

“Regent Square is an ambitious project that delivers exceptional retail, restaurant and entertainment opportunities in Houston’s first truly pedestrian-oriented city district,” said Manny Thapar, Owner of MKT Consulting. “We’re thrilled to partner with Phunware to ensure residents can enjoy everything Regent Square has to offer by leveraging a mobile application portfolio that seamlessly tech-enables the resident experience.”

“Every luxury property and mixed-use development needs a native mobile application portfolio like Phunware’s Smart Residential Solution in order to better serve their residents and guests,” said Randall Crowder, COO of Phunware. “We’re excited to work with industry leaders like GID and MKT Consulting, who are both helping properties drive digital transformation by delivering comprehensive digital concierge solutions on mobile.”

Click here to learn more about how Phunware digitally transforms the luxury residential living experience by enabling a Smart Residential Solution on mobile.

