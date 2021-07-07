180 Life Sciences Expands Scientific Fibrosis Platform with Collagen VI as a Driver and Disease Biomarker in Human Fibrosis Published in the FEBS Journal

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) (“180 Life Sciences” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfill unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain, announced today that “Collagen VI as a driver and disease biomarker in human fibrosis” has been published in the FEBS Journal as part of their State-of-the-Art Review series.

Fibrosis of visceral organs such as the lungs, heart, kidneys and liver remain a major cause of morbidity and mortality and is also associated with many other disorders, including cancer and metabolic disease. In this review, we focus upon the microfibrillar collagen VI, which is present in the extracellular matrix (ECM) of most tissues. However, expression is elevated in numerous fibrotic conditions, such as idiopathic pulmonary disease (IPF), and chronic liver and kidney diseases. Collagen VI is composed of three subunits α1, α2 and α3, which can be replaced with alternate chains of α4, α5 or α6. The C-terminal globular domain (C5) of collagen VI α3 can be proteolytically cleaved to form a biologically active fragment termed endotrophin, which has been shown to actively drive fibrosis, inflammation and insulin resistance. Tissue biopsies have long been considered the gold standard for diagnosis and monitoring of progression of fibrotic disease. The identification of neoantigens from enzymatically processed collagen chains have revolutionized the biomarker field, allowing rapid diagnosis and evaluation of prognosis of numerous fibrotic conditions, as well as providing valuable clinical trial endpoint determinants. Collagen VI chain fragments such as endotrophin (PRO-C6), C6M and C6Mα3 are emerging as important biomarkers for fibrotic conditions,

These cleavage fragments may be considered as potential therapeutic targets by 180 Life Sciences as it expands its fibrosis portfolio.

The FEBS Journal is a multidisciplinary, non-profit society journal that publishes full-length high-quality papers and expert reviews relevant to the molecular, cellular and biochemical life sciences. The journal is free to publish in and the paper is published as an open access article under the Creative Commons Attribution License.