Protara Therapeutics to Present at the Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference

NEW YORK, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TARA), a clinical-stage company developing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases with significant unmet needs, today announced that management will present at the Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference being held in a virtual setting on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at 10:00am ET.



A webcast of the presentation can be accessed by visiting the Events and Presentations section of the Company’s website: https://ir.protaratx.com. The webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for 90 days following the presentation.