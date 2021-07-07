Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Delivers Its First Solar Greenhouse… Ahead of Schedule!

New York, New York, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK: GSFI) ("the Company") ( http://www.GreenRainSolar.com ), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, which had previously announced on July 1, 2021 , that it expected to deliver and launch its premiere self-contained Solar Greenhouse with its own irrigation system and back-up battery supply within a week of the prior press release, today delivered its first cutting edge unit days early, ahead of schedule.

This initial unit was delivered to All Faiths cemetery located in Central Western Queens County in New York.

It has been shown that roofs with vegetation are widely believed to extend roof life, conserve energy, and reduce stormwater runoff and air pollution; new studies show they can also boost the performance of solar panels. Plants reduce a roof's contribution to the urban heat-island effect by lowering the surrounding air temperature through evaporation; this cooling can also make photovoltaic panels perform more efficiently.

CEO James DiPrima said: “Our goal was to develop, engineer, create and install Solar Greenhouses that met the demand for the highest quality and are excited to launch our first unit… today… and the resultant revenues should not be far behind!”

He continued: “Using solar energy has two main benefits: Solar energy systems do not produce air pollutants or carbon dioxide and Solar energy systems on buildings have minimal effects on the environment… OUR Solar Greenhouses combine the two, creating a physical structure that produce electricity, with the ability to capture the sun from many different angles.”

