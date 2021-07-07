checkAd

PubMatic To Host Global Summit - Envision What’s Next For Addressability

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.07.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

Keynote Speakers Include Scott Galloway, Benedict Evans, and Kim Portrate

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM), a sell-side platform that delivers superior outcomes for digital advertising, today announced a major global virtual event entitled Envision: What’s Next For Addressability. The event will stream more than 25 continuous hours of content for brands and publishers around the world, putting addressability in the spotlight. Envision is open to the public and will take place on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, beginning at 9 a.m. Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) and ending at 5 p.m. Pacific Time (PT) in the U.S.

Envision attendees can join sessions featuring more than 120 speakers, including industry leaders, experts, thinkers and dreamers from around the world, to discuss this pressing issue and debate the various paths to success. Keynote speakers include media analyst Benedict Evans; Scott Galloway, Professor of Marketing at NYU School of Business and serial entrepreneur; and Kim Portrate, CEO of ThinkTV.

The event will focus on what the digital advertising community needs to do in order to build a stronger, more sustainable, addressable advertising ecosystem. With cookie deprecation and other seismic shifts disrupting the landscape, buyers and sellers are testing alternative approaches to drive the privacy-centric, data-driven advertising of the future.

“People are ready to build for their own sustainable future, and that requires a focus on audience addressability across critical digital advertising channels. This event brings the best minds together to discuss the right approach for addressability at scale -- now and for the future,” said Rajeev Goel, CEO and Co-Founder, PubMatic. “Our role as an independent technology provider for publishers and brands gives us a unique perspective on how to create a balanced, thriving and privacy-centric ecosystem. I’m thrilled to kick off the event with so many fantastic speakers and attendees from across the digital advertising ecosystem.”

Google’s shifting timeline for Chrome cookie deprecation highlights the need for the open internet to find sustainable solutions in the best interests of all ecosystem participants, including consumers. PubMatic is investing heavily behind building for the future of audience addressability, and as of March 31, 2021, the majority of revenue on the PubMatic platform had alternative identifiers to the third-party cookie and Apple’s IDFA. The company believes the path to audience addressability will not be one-size-fits-all and views a portfolio approach to addressability as the most effective and balanced path forward for the advertising ecosystem, delivering superior monetization to publishers, increased ROI for buyers, and strong data protections for all.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PubMatic To Host Global Summit - Envision What’s Next For Addressability Keynote Speakers Include Scott Galloway, Benedict Evans, and Kim PortrateREDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM), a sell-side platform that delivers superior outcomes for digital advertising, today announced …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
NVIDIA Launches UK’s Most Powerful Supercomputer, for Research in AI and Healthcare
Shell second quarter 2021 update note
Huhtamaki appoints Marco Hilty as President, Flexible Packaging
FDA Clears Sorrento Phase 2 Trial Of Non-Opioid Product Candidate Resiniferatoxin (RTX) For ...
Matt Martin Joins First Citizens Bank as Chief Counsel
Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Mandatory notification of transfer - Employee share purchase plan
Valneva Strengthens Management Team; Appoints Vincent Dequenne as SVP Operations and Joshua Drumm ...
Key Tronic Corporation Announces Completion of Audit Committee Investigation
Puma: Creation of a New Active Player for Copper Exploration and Development in New Brunswick, Canada
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
San Bernardino Renewable BioFuels Project Achieves Commercial Operation
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 26
Intertape Polymer Group Announces Agreement to Acquire Nuevopak
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
Ambu A/S: Update of financial guidance for 2020/21 and preliminary results for Q3 2020/21
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus