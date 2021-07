Envision attendees can join sessions featuring more than 120 speakers, including industry leaders, experts, thinkers and dreamers from around the world, to discuss this pressing issue and debate the various paths to success. Keynote speakers include media analyst Benedict Evans; Scott Galloway, Professor of Marketing at NYU School of Business and serial entrepreneur; and Kim Portrate, CEO of ThinkTV.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM), a sell-side platform that delivers superior outcomes for digital advertising, today announced a major global virtual event entitled Envision: What’s Next For Addressability . The event will stream more than 25 continuous hours of content for brands and publishers around the world, putting addressability in the spotlight. Envision is open to the public and will take place on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, beginning at 9 a.m. Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) and ending at 5 p.m. Pacific Time (PT) in the U.S.

The event will focus on what the digital advertising community needs to do in order to build a stronger, more sustainable, addressable advertising ecosystem. With cookie deprecation and other seismic shifts disrupting the landscape, buyers and sellers are testing alternative approaches to drive the privacy-centric, data-driven advertising of the future.

“People are ready to build for their own sustainable future, and that requires a focus on audience addressability across critical digital advertising channels. This event brings the best minds together to discuss the right approach for addressability at scale -- now and for the future,” said Rajeev Goel, CEO and Co-Founder, PubMatic. “Our role as an independent technology provider for publishers and brands gives us a unique perspective on how to create a balanced, thriving and privacy-centric ecosystem. I’m thrilled to kick off the event with so many fantastic speakers and attendees from across the digital advertising ecosystem.”

Google’s shifting timeline for Chrome cookie deprecation highlights the need for the open internet to find sustainable solutions in the best interests of all ecosystem participants, including consumers. PubMatic is investing heavily behind building for the future of audience addressability, and as of March 31, 2021, the majority of revenue on the PubMatic platform had alternative identifiers to the third-party cookie and Apple’s IDFA. The company believes the path to audience addressability will not be one-size-fits-all and views a portfolio approach to addressability as the most effective and balanced path forward for the advertising ecosystem, delivering superior monetization to publishers, increased ROI for buyers, and strong data protections for all.