Jounce Therapeutics to Participate in William Blair’s Biotech Focus Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE), a clinical-stage company focused on the discovery and development of novel cancer immunotherapies and predictive biomarkers, today announced that Dmitri Wiederschain, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer will participate in a panel discussion at the William Blair’s Biotech Focus Conference taking place virtually on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at 4:20 PM ET.



A webcast of the panel will be available by visiting “Events and Presentations” in the Investors and Media section of Jounce’s website at www.jouncetx.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived for 30 days following the presentation.