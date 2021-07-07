checkAd

Sow Good Inc. Completes Second Successful Fundraising

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.07.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

Irving, Texas, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sow Good Inc. today announced the successful completion of a more than $3.0M private placement raised from 714,701 newly issued shares. The share price of $4.25 represents a 6% premium to Sow Good’s private placement earlier this year.

Investors in the private placement included Sow Good’s Chief Executive Officer, Executive Chaiman, and Chief Financial Officer, in addition to other Sow Good board members and a small group of accredited investors. Proceeds from the placement will be used to fund additional marketing and brand development, brand extensions, and working capital investments.

Brad Burke, Sow Good’s Chief Financial Officer, stated, “Inclusive of this most recent placement, Sow Good’s cash totals $4.4M, which we estimate is sufficient to both cover investment needs and provide a liquidity buffer well into 2022.”

“The months following our May launch have seen the introduction of Sow Good products to retail stores and development of new products, including five flavors of gluten-free granola featuring freeze dried fruit and miniature bags of our initial snack line which are an ideal size for lunch boxes and vending machines,” said Claudia Goldfarb, Sow Good’s Chief Executive Officer.

“This latest investment allows us to continue innovating, building our brand, and introducing our products to consumers across all platforms. We are actively working with national distributors and several regional grocers to bring Sow Good products to stores across the United States. The momentum and positive feedback since our launch have been exhilarating and a continued affirmation that our healthy and convenient products can revolutionize the industry,” said Goldfarb. 

Advisors

The Company acted as its own financial advisor in the transaction. Stinson LLP acted as the Company’s legal advisor.

Sow Good Inc. (OTCQB:SOWG) is dedicated to producing the highest quality and most nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry while building a brand that celebrates the importance of sustainability, the environment, and our communities. Sow Good’s offerings are high in nutritional value and non-GMO, created using all-natural ingredients. To purchase Sow Good online or learn more, visit www.thisissowgood.com and follow @thisissowgood on Instagram and Facebook. 

CONTACT: Investor Relations:
IR@sowginc.com. 

Sales:
sales@sowginc.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sow Good Inc. Completes Second Successful Fundraising Irving, Texas, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Sow Good Inc. today announced the successful completion of a more than $3.0M private placement raised from 714,701 newly issued shares. The share price of $4.25 represents a 6% premium to Sow Good’s …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
NVIDIA Launches UK’s Most Powerful Supercomputer, for Research in AI and Healthcare
Shell second quarter 2021 update note
Huhtamaki appoints Marco Hilty as President, Flexible Packaging
FDA Clears Sorrento Phase 2 Trial Of Non-Opioid Product Candidate Resiniferatoxin (RTX) For ...
Matt Martin Joins First Citizens Bank as Chief Counsel
Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Mandatory notification of transfer - Employee share purchase plan
Valneva Strengthens Management Team; Appoints Vincent Dequenne as SVP Operations and Joshua Drumm ...
Key Tronic Corporation Announces Completion of Audit Committee Investigation
Puma: Creation of a New Active Player for Copper Exploration and Development in New Brunswick, Canada
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
San Bernardino Renewable BioFuels Project Achieves Commercial Operation
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 26
Intertape Polymer Group Announces Agreement to Acquire Nuevopak
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
Ambu A/S: Update of financial guidance for 2020/21 and preliminary results for Q3 2020/21
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus