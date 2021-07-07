Midland States Bancorp, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, July 22

Conference call and webcast to be held on Friday, July 23

EFFINGHAM, Ill., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSBI) announced today that it will issue its second quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Thursday, July 22, 2021.



Midland States Bancorp will also host a conference call and webcast at 7:30 a.m. Central Time on Friday, July 23, 2021 to discuss its financial results. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session.