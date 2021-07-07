Viridian Therapeutics to Present at the Ladenburg Thalmann 2021 Healthcare Conference

BOULDER, Colo., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRDN), a biopharmaceutical company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases but underserved by today’s therapies, today announced that Jonathan Violin, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Viridian, will present a company overview at the virtual Ladenburg Thalmann 2021 Healthcare Conference taking place July 13 – 14, 2021.

Event: Ladenburg Thalmann 2021 Healthcare Conference Date: Wednesday, July 14 Presentation Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

The webcast information for this event will be accessible on the Events page under the Investors section of the Viridian Therapeutics website at www.viridiantherapeutics.com. A replay of the presentation will be archived on the website and available for approximately 90 days following the live event.