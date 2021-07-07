checkAd

Silver Elephant Announces Permitting Update and Low Carbon Initiative For Minago Nickel Project at Thompson Nickel Belt in Manitoba

Autor: Accesswire
07.07.2021, 14:00  |  33   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Silver Elephant Mining Corp. ("Silver Elephant" or "the Company") (TSX:ELEF)(OTCQX:SILEF)(FSE:P2N) announces the following update for its 100% owned Minago Nickel Project ("Minago Project") at Manitoba's …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Silver Elephant Mining Corp. ("Silver Elephant" or "the Company") (TSX:ELEF)(OTCQX:SILEF)(FSE:P2N) announces the following update for its 100% owned Minago Nickel Project ("Minago Project") at Manitoba's Thompson's Nickel Belt in Canada.

Environment Act License
In August 2011, the Minago Project achieved a major milestone when the Environment Act License ("EAL") was issued by the province of Manitoba. The prior operator of the project subsequently filed a Notice of Alteration (NOA) to the EAL, in December 2013, related to relocation of the tailings management area to address First Nation concerns. The NOA process was not completed by the prior operator and remains outstanding. Since acquiring the project in February 2021, Silver Elephant has re-engaged the Manitoba Government regarding the NOA status for the 10,000 tonne-per-day open-pit mining operation at Minago. The ARDD has confirmed that the NOA can still be completed and the Company is currently working with ARDD to finalize the NOA approval, leading to issuance of an updated Environment Act License, which is expected by the end of 2021.

A socioeconomic assessment was conducted and the prior operator signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with each of the Pimichikamak Cree Nation (Cross lake), Mosakahiken First Nation (Moose Lake), and Misipawistik Cree Nation (Grand Rapids). The Company is re-engaging the First Nations with traditional territories that include the project site, including the Norway House Cree Nation, to work toward inclusion and renewal of the MOUs in 2021.

The Agriculture and Resource Development Department ("ARDD") has expressed support for the Minago Project, which would supply much needed Class 1 high-purity nickel to make nickel-lithium batteries used in electric vehicles.

Low Carbon Operation
Several initiatives are being considered or taken to minimize the carbon footprint of potential future mining operation at Minago. For mining, the Company will examine the use of a fully electric mine fleet and review the use of waste material to expose the serpentine component to air to absorb carbon dioxide through carbonation. For ore and waste processing, the crushing, milling and flotation processes would be powered by renewable hydroelectricity, which accounts for 97% of all electricity generation in Manitoba.

Seite 1 von 3
Silver Elephant Mining Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Diskussion zu Silver Elephant Mining Corp, ehemals Prophecy Development Corp.
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Silver Elephant Announces Permitting Update and Low Carbon Initiative For Minago Nickel Project at Thompson Nickel Belt in Manitoba VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Silver Elephant Mining Corp. ("Silver Elephant" or "the Company") (TSX:ELEF)(OTCQX:SILEF)(FSE:P2N) announces the following update for its 100% owned Minago Nickel Project ("Minago Project") at Manitoba's …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Educational Paper on Rethinking Cybersecurity in a Quantum World
IotaComm Announces New Independent Board of Directors
GABY Inc. Further Strengthens its Board of Directors with the Appointment of Loreto Grimaldi
BOTS INC Advances Tokenomics of Its Premier Cryptocurrency in the Emerging Decentralized Finance ...
Blonder Tongue Announces Forgiveness of CARES Act PPP Loan
U.S. Department of the Interior Bureau of Land Management to Deploy BK Technologies' BKR 5000
Pure Cycle Reports Third Quarter Earnings
Gladstone Commercial Provides a Business Update
GenTech Holdings, Inc. to Acquire Unique Children’s Supplement Brand “Nature Soothie”
Global Self Storage Extends and Increases Revolving Credit Facility to $15 Million
Titel
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Announces Management Cease Trade Order Has Been Extended to ...
MorphoSys Announces Expiration of the Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period for Acquisition of ...
Northern Dynasty Reports Annual General Meeting Results
Helix BioPharma Corp. Announces Changes to the Company's Board of Directors and Management
XPhyto Announces Advertising Agreement with Agora Internet Relations Corp.
CORRECTION: RushNet Inc. with Acquisition Target heliosDX Release Preliminary 2nd Quarter Results
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That It Is On-Schedule To Launch Its First Solar Greenhouse ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06.07.21
25.06.21
21.06.21