Silver Elephant Announces Permitting Update and Low Carbon Initiative For Minago Nickel Project at Thompson Nickel Belt in Manitoba

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Silver Elephant Mining Corp. ("Silver Elephant" or "the Company") (TSX:ELEF)(OTCQX:SILEF)(FSE:P2N) announces the following update for its 100% owned Minago Nickel Project ("Minago Project") at Manitoba's Thompson's Nickel Belt in Canada. Environment Act License

In August 2011, the Minago Project achieved a major milestone when the Environment Act License ("EAL") was issued by the province of Manitoba. The prior operator of the project subsequently filed a Notice of Alteration (NOA) to the EAL, in December 2013, related to relocation of the tailings management area to address First Nation concerns. The NOA process was not completed by the prior operator and remains outstanding. Since acquiring the project in February 2021, Silver Elephant has re-engaged the Manitoba Government regarding the NOA status for the 10,000 tonne-per-day open-pit mining operation at Minago. The ARDD has confirmed that the NOA can still be completed and the Company is currently working with ARDD to finalize the NOA approval, leading to issuance of an updated Environment Act License, which is expected by the end of 2021.