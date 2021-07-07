Quality Online Education Group Supports Expected Growth with Major Expansion of Company Offices in Dalian, China

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Quality Online Education Group Inc. (OTC PINK:QOEG), (the "Company"), a provider of leading-edge online education in the Asia Pacific region, is proud to announce the expansion of the Company's offices in …

Situated in the Gaoxin area of Dalian - the city's hub of high tech and innovation and home to the region's higher education and academia - the new office is located in a high-profile Class A commercial building that is a great example of China's national economic development plans. The beautiful form and effective functionality of this new facility, spanning two floors and 32,000 square feet, will provide the growing staff of QOEG with the space and environment that will better support the Company's expected rapid growth.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Quality Online Education Group Inc. (OTC PINK:QOEG), (the "Company"), a provider of leading-edge online education in the Asia Pacific region, is proud to announce the expansion of the Company's offices in Dalian, China. The expansion in Dalian follows the Company's recent move to larger offices in the Central Business District of Tianjin in May, 2021.

Included in the design layout are grand showcase areas that will highlight the Company's strengths and competitive advantages in the market, exhibitions of QOEG's brands, as well as interactive displays and demonstrations of the Company's products and services. These dedicated zones will provide visitors with an opportunity to experience the QOEG difference. Additionally, there will also be functional spaces set aside for collaboration and discussion.

"The expanded office space in Dalian will play an important part in the execution of our strategic plan," said Edward Wu, Chief Executive Officer of QOEG. "The obvious benefit is to provide the best facilities for our team's well-being and productivity to help breed our success. We're especially excited that the near tripling of our space will allow us to welcome guests for the first time to personally experience the superior quality services that QOEG delivers to our partners and customers. We believe that this will have an incalculable positive impact on the growth of our business, both in Dalian and beyond."

About Quality Online Education Group, Inc.

Quality Online Education Group, Inc. ("QOEG"), is based in Canada and is a leading e-Learning company that provides comprehensive online English lessons to students in China and will be expanding to other markets where English education is sought after. The Company is a pioneer and industry leader in providing real-time online small group classes. Our students achieve noticeable and quantifiable results by our delivery of quality education from our passionate team of teachers and teaching assistants, based in North America and the Philippines. With our AI system, we have combined Education and Entertainment ("Edu-tainment") as part of our teaching strategy. It is our mission to develop confidence in our students so they can reach their goals through an enjoyable yet efficient learning experience! For more information, please visit: www.qualityonline.education

Safe Harbor Statement

Safe Harbor Statement Information in this press release may contain ‘forward-looking statements. Statements describing objectives or goals or the Company's future plans are also forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the financial performance of the Company and market valuations of its stock, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements in this news release are made pursuant to the ‘Safe Harbor' provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks relating to the ability to close transactions being contemplated, risks related to sales, acceptance of Quality Online Education Group Inc.'s products, increased levels of competition, changes, dependence on intellectual property rights and other risks detailed from time to time in Quality Online Education Group Inc., periodic reports filed with the regulatory authorities.

