Marijuana Company of America, Inc. Acquires cDistro, One of the Industry's Fastest Growing Hemp and CBD Product Distributors

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCOA) ('the Company'), a diversified holding company with operations and investments throughout the cannabis industry, today announced it has completed a stock-for-stock merger acquisition of cDistro, Inc. ('cDistro'). cDistro is a rapidly-expanding hemp industry distribution company and is expected to deepen the Company's distribution presence in North America. The Company plans to operate cDistro as a wholly-owned subsidiary.

Merger Transaction
Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the merger transaction, all of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock of cDistro were exchanged for shares of common stock of MCOA, resulting in cDistro becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of MCOA. The former securityholders of cDistro now hold approximately 5.23% of the issued and outstanding common stock of the Company, and may earn additional Company common stock over the next twelve months if certain revenue targets are met by cDistro.

The acquisition of cDistro by the Company is an arm's length transaction and was completed subject to a number of conditions, including, but not limited to, the execution of definitive agreements, the completion of mutually satisfactory due diligence, and the receipt of all required regulatory, corporate and third-party approvals, including the approval of a majority of shareholders of cDistro, and the fulfillment of all applicable regulatory requirements and conditions necessary to complete the acquisition.

A Current Report on Form 8-K containing more detailed information regarding the merger transaction and the Company will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission

About cDistro
At its website www.cdistro.com, cDistro distributes a select list of quality CBD brands along with smoke and vape shop related products to wholesalers, c-stores, specialty retailers, and dispensaries in North America. cDistro has seen rapid growth since its inception in the second quarter of 2020 by distributing a select catalog of eight unique product lines currently being sold to over 250 customers. cDistro currently generates approximately $150,000 per-month in gross revenues with good margins, which will be included in MCOA's audited consolidated financial statements.

Wertpapier


