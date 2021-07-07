checkAd

Biotricity's 2021 Fiscal Fourth Quarter Growth Trend Continues into Fiscal 2022

Autor: Accesswire
07.07.2021, 14:00  |  32   |   |   

Fiscal Q1-22 to be the 9th quarter of growth and biggest quarter to dateREDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Biotricity, Inc. (OTCQB:BTCY), a medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company, today announced preliminary …

Fiscal Q1-22 to be the 9th quarter of growth and biggest quarter to date

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Biotricity, Inc. (OTCQB:BTCY), a medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company, today announced preliminary revenue results guidance for its 2022 fiscal first quarter, ended June 30, 2021.

In its fiscal first quarter, Biotricity continued its revenue acceleration trend following its record 2021 fiscal fourth quarter and full year results. For its 2022 fiscal first quarter ended June 30th, the Company expects another record revenue quarter with:

  • Revenue for the first fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021 is expected to increase by over 45% compared to the immediately preceding quarter and more than 280% compared to the corresponding period of the prior year, continuing the pattern of sequential quarterly growth.
  • Q1/2022 revenue is expected to be the 9th consecutive quarter of revenue growth, a trend that the Company expects will continue throughout fiscal 2022.

Management also expects to:

  • Continue to add new cardiology customers every quarter. Biotricity currently has customers in 23 states using its products, compared to 17 states just nine months ago.

"With accelerating sequential revenue growth and a high correlation between devices deployed and our future technology-as-a-service (TaaS) revenue, we have excellent visibility into our sales growth trends," stated Waqaas Al-Siddiq, CEO of Biotricity. "Steady revenue growth is a big advantage in terms of financial planning, but it is also important to note that as our scale increases, our cash burn will generally decrease as a percentage of revenue. We are pleased with the way our R&D spend and sales team expansion are translating into higher revenue every quarter, but this effort today has an even larger payday coming. We plan to add new products into our portfolio, which we can sell into our growing network of cardiologists. Most importantly, we expect this approach to accelerate our sales growth. High customer retention and reorder rates after more than two years of serving cardiologists is a testament to the effectiveness of our TaaS model."

Seite 1 von 3
Biotricity Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Biotricity's 2021 Fiscal Fourth Quarter Growth Trend Continues into Fiscal 2022 Fiscal Q1-22 to be the 9th quarter of growth and biggest quarter to dateREDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Biotricity, Inc. (OTCQB:BTCY), a medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company, today announced preliminary …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Educational Paper on Rethinking Cybersecurity in a Quantum World
IotaComm Announces New Independent Board of Directors
GABY Inc. Further Strengthens its Board of Directors with the Appointment of Loreto Grimaldi
BOTS INC Advances Tokenomics of Its Premier Cryptocurrency in the Emerging Decentralized Finance ...
Blonder Tongue Announces Forgiveness of CARES Act PPP Loan
U.S. Department of the Interior Bureau of Land Management to Deploy BK Technologies' BKR 5000
Pure Cycle Reports Third Quarter Earnings
Gladstone Commercial Provides a Business Update
GenTech Holdings, Inc. to Acquire Unique Children’s Supplement Brand “Nature Soothie”
Global Self Storage Extends and Increases Revolving Credit Facility to $15 Million
Titel
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Announces Management Cease Trade Order Has Been Extended to ...
MorphoSys Announces Expiration of the Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period for Acquisition of ...
Northern Dynasty Reports Annual General Meeting Results
Helix BioPharma Corp. Announces Changes to the Company's Board of Directors and Management
XPhyto Announces Advertising Agreement with Agora Internet Relations Corp.
CORRECTION: RushNet Inc. with Acquisition Target heliosDX Release Preliminary 2nd Quarter Results
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That It Is On-Schedule To Launch Its First Solar Greenhouse ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15.06.21
09.06.21