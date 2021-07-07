Biotricity's 2021 Fiscal Fourth Quarter Growth Trend Continues into Fiscal 2022

Fiscal Q1-22 to be the 9th quarter of growth and biggest quarter to dateREDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Biotricity, Inc. (OTCQB:BTCY), a medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company, today announced preliminary …

Fiscal Q1-22 to be the 9th quarter of growth and biggest quarter to date

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Biotricity, Inc. (OTCQB:BTCY), a medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company, today announced preliminary revenue results guidance for its 2022 fiscal first quarter, ended June 30, 2021.

In its fiscal first quarter, Biotricity continued its revenue acceleration trend following its record 2021 fiscal fourth quarter and full year results. For its 2022 fiscal first quarter ended June 30th, the Company expects another record revenue quarter with: