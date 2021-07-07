Legion Capital Named on Silicon Review's 50 Fastest Growing Companies 2021

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Legion Capital Corporation (OTCQX:LGCP), a FinTech-enabled, specialized business lender, was named in Silicon Review's 50 Fastest Growing Companies 2021.Legion Capital funds acquisition, early-stage …

Legion Capital funds acquisition, early-stage development and growth capital needs for small and medium-sized business owners and developers, addressing a market segment that has gone largely unserved by banks and conventional lenders. The company has core holdings in real estate development, construction, infrastructure, materials and related service businesses, along with a substantial pipeline of transactions that should provide substantial growth over the next several years.

"We are very pleased to be included in the 50 Fastest Growing Companies," stated Chairman James Byrd. "We have a dedicated team that works hard every day to capitalize on the current historic housing and real estate development market. 2021 is already proving to be a banner year for Legion and we believe the best is yet to come."

As a specialized private equity lender, Legion Capital provides acquisition and growth capital to real estate developers, builders and other emerging companies.

For more information on Legion Capital's inclusion in Silicon Review's 50 Fastest Growing Companies 2021, please visit https://thesiliconreview.com/magazine/profile/legion-capital-corporati ....

About Legion Capital

Legion Capital (Ticker Symbol: LGCP) is a FinTech-enabled, publicly traded specialized business lender providing growth capital to real estate developers, builders and emerging companies. Legion provides bridge funding, acquisition finance, development, and growth capital in a highly customized and expeditious manner, addressing a large and growing segment of small business lending that is underserved by banks and institutions.

Legion Capital serves its Investors and Financial Advisors through a suite of diversified equity and debt investment products, many of which offer attractive yields, non-correlation to traditional financial markets, and defined liquidity dates. For more information, please visit www.LegionCapital.com.

Disclaimer:

Certain statements that we make in this information piece may constitute "forward-looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning future strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated savings, financial results (including expenses, earnings, liquidity, cash flow and capital expenditures), industry or market conditions, demand for and pricing of our products, acquisitions and divestitures, anticipated results of litigation and regulatory developments or general economic conditions. In addition, words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," and future or conditional verbs such as "will" "may," "could," "should," and "would," as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although we make such statements based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements and urge you to carefully consider the risks described in any Offering Documents associated with this information piece. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statement in the event it later turns out to be inaccurate, whether the result of new information, future events or otherwise. Legion is a private lender, and not a member of FINRA or FDIC. Legion Capital paid Silicon Review $1,000 for distribution and republication rights of Silicon Review 50 Fastest Growing Companies.

CONTACT:

Legion Capital Corporation

Jamison Lenczyk

Investor Relations Director

407-720-4616

JamisonL@LegionCapital.com

