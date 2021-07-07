Rockland Resources Commences 2,500 Metre Drilling Program at Cole Gold Mines Property, Red Lake Mining Division, Ontario

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Rockland Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "Rockland") (CSE:RKL) is pleased to announce that it has commenced its initial 2,500 metre drill program at the Cole Gold Mines Property, Red Lake Mining Division, …

"We are delighted to have started our drill program on the Cole Gold Mines Property located at the west end of the prolific Red Lake Greenstone belt. It is particularly exciting that this is the first drilling program in almost 50 years that will target the historic high-grade gold resource that was developed in the 1930s" stated chief executive officer Mike England.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Rockland Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "Rockland") ( CSE:RKL ) is pleased to announce that it has commenced its initial 2,500 metre drill program at the Cole Gold Mines Property, Red Lake Mining Division, Ontario. The drilling campaign will focus on testing gold mineralization that was previously defined by Cole Gold Mines Limited's underground development work.

Rockland anticipates drilling approximately 12 holes in the current campaign. The majority of holes will test the historical resource in the area east of the existing Cole shaft. A limited number of holes may be drilled in the area immediately west of the Cole shaft and test the east-west trending magnetic low associated with the known mineralization (see Rockland's June 21, 2021 news release). In addition to the drilling, the Company has an excavator on site and anticipates completing overburden stripping and channel sampling on surface showings that expose mineralized quartz veins and associated shear zones. These showings in the vicinity of the Cole shaft have recently returned grab sample values up to 14.8 g/t Au. The property has an approved exploration permit PR-20-000368, that is valid until March 2024.

Rockland will drill NQ core and plans to submit sawn half core samples to Activation Laboratories (ActLabs) in Ancaster, Ontario for analysis. Rockland's sampling program will include a QA/AC program that will include duplicates, blanks, and certified reference standards in the sample stream.

The Cole Gold Property historically indicated high-grade gold values are associated with sphalerite-chalcopyrite-scheelite-bearing quartz veins in shear and structural zones in porphyry and felsic rocks, striking approximately east-west and dipping steeply to the north. Mineralization is associated with a magnetic low and is located in a regional structural corridor known as the Pipestone Deformation Zone. Underground development work by Cole Gold Mines in the 1930's included a vertical shaft to a depth of 161.5 metres (530 feet), with four levels established, and over 2,133.6 metres (7,000 feet) of drifting and crosscutting (mostly on vein) and 1,219.2 metres (4,000 feet) of underground diamond drilling.