checkAd

Rockland Resources Commences 2,500 Metre Drilling Program at Cole Gold Mines Property, Red Lake Mining Division, Ontario

Autor: Accesswire
07.07.2021, 14:00  |  31   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Rockland Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "Rockland") (CSE:RKL) is pleased to announce that it has commenced its initial 2,500 metre drill program at the Cole Gold Mines Property, Red Lake Mining Division, …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Rockland Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "Rockland") (CSE:RKL) is pleased to announce that it has commenced its initial 2,500 metre drill program at the Cole Gold Mines Property, Red Lake Mining Division, Ontario. The drilling campaign will focus on testing gold mineralization that was previously defined by Cole Gold Mines Limited's underground development work.

"We are delighted to have started our drill program on the Cole Gold Mines Property located at the west end of the prolific Red Lake Greenstone belt. It is particularly exciting that this is the first drilling program in almost 50 years that will target the historic high-grade gold resource that was developed in the 1930s" stated chief executive officer Mike England.

Rockland anticipates drilling approximately 12 holes in the current campaign. The majority of holes will test the historical resource in the area east of the existing Cole shaft. A limited number of holes may be drilled in the area immediately west of the Cole shaft and test the east-west trending magnetic low associated with the known mineralization (see Rockland's June 21, 2021 news release). In addition to the drilling, the Company has an excavator on site and anticipates completing overburden stripping and channel sampling on surface showings that expose mineralized quartz veins and associated shear zones. These showings in the vicinity of the Cole shaft have recently returned grab sample values up to 14.8 g/t Au. The property has an approved exploration permit PR-20-000368, that is valid until March 2024.

Rockland will drill NQ core and plans to submit sawn half core samples to Activation Laboratories (ActLabs) in Ancaster, Ontario for analysis. Rockland's sampling program will include a QA/AC program that will include duplicates, blanks, and certified reference standards in the sample stream.

The Cole Gold Property historically indicated high-grade gold values are associated with sphalerite-chalcopyrite-scheelite-bearing quartz veins in shear and structural zones in porphyry and felsic rocks, striking approximately east-west and dipping steeply to the north. Mineralization is associated with a magnetic low and is located in a regional structural corridor known as the Pipestone Deformation Zone. Underground development work by Cole Gold Mines in the 1930's included a vertical shaft to a depth of 161.5 metres (530 feet), with four levels established, and over 2,133.6 metres (7,000 feet) of drifting and crosscutting (mostly on vein) and 1,219.2 metres (4,000 feet) of underground diamond drilling.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rockland Resources Commences 2,500 Metre Drilling Program at Cole Gold Mines Property, Red Lake Mining Division, Ontario VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Rockland Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "Rockland") (CSE:RKL) is pleased to announce that it has commenced its initial 2,500 metre drill program at the Cole Gold Mines Property, Red Lake Mining Division, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Educational Paper on Rethinking Cybersecurity in a Quantum World
IotaComm Announces New Independent Board of Directors
GABY Inc. Further Strengthens its Board of Directors with the Appointment of Loreto Grimaldi
BOTS INC Advances Tokenomics of Its Premier Cryptocurrency in the Emerging Decentralized Finance ...
Blonder Tongue Announces Forgiveness of CARES Act PPP Loan
U.S. Department of the Interior Bureau of Land Management to Deploy BK Technologies' BKR 5000
Pure Cycle Reports Third Quarter Earnings
Gladstone Commercial Provides a Business Update
GenTech Holdings, Inc. to Acquire Unique Children’s Supplement Brand “Nature Soothie”
Global Self Storage Extends and Increases Revolving Credit Facility to $15 Million
Titel
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Announces Management Cease Trade Order Has Been Extended to ...
MorphoSys Announces Expiration of the Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period for Acquisition of ...
Northern Dynasty Reports Annual General Meeting Results
Helix BioPharma Corp. Announces Changes to the Company's Board of Directors and Management
XPhyto Announces Advertising Agreement with Agora Internet Relations Corp.
CORRECTION: RushNet Inc. with Acquisition Target heliosDX Release Preliminary 2nd Quarter Results
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That It Is On-Schedule To Launch Its First Solar Greenhouse ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...