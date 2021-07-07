checkAd

Greenpro Incubator Company Angkasa-X Signs MOU

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) today announced that its incubator company, Angkasa-X has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with HallBru Tech Brunei to form a strategic partnership …

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) today announced that its incubator company, Angkasa-X has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with HallBru Tech Brunei to form a strategic partnership in promoting internet connectivity through Angkasa-X's ASEAN-LINK low earth orbit "LEO" satellite constellation for Borneo Island, BIMP-EAGA Region.(https://bimp-eaga.asia)

The MOU signing was supported and facilitated by Brunei Darussalam BIMP-EAGA Business Council (BDBEBC), in developing the ASEAN Space Economy and the Digital Economy transformation program. This LEO connectivity will cover communities in rural areas with the aim to improve the standard of living, eradicate poverty and achieve social inclusion for all citizens.

Greenpro owns 28 million shares of Angkasa-X and is planning to list the company via an IPO on a U.S. exchange by the end of 2021.

About Angkasa-X (Website: https://angkasax-innovation.com)

Angkasa-X is a Technological-social Inclusion Company that strives to provide Internet Connectivity as a necessity for the betterment of mankind. It consists of a group of companies investing in Research & Development, IP creation, components sourcing & testing, assembly & manufacturing, launching and maintaining state-of-the-art Low-Earth-Orbit (LEO) satellites. By offering an innovative Satellite-as-a-Service (SaaS) to countries in ASEAN, Angkasa-X's mission is to provide internet-connectivity to rural areas in Southeast Asia where traditional terrestrial fiber network is limited.

Greenpro CEO CK Lee said, "Angkasa-X is another example of one of our successful incubation companies. The development direction of the company is aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals set up by United Nations."

About Greenpro Capital Corp.

Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ), a Nevada corporation, with strategic offices across Asia, is a business incubator with a diversified business portfolio comprising finance, technology, banking, CryptoSx for STOs, health and wellness and fine art. With 30 years of experience in various industries, Greenpro has been assisting and supporting businesses and High-Net-Worth-Individuals to capitalize and securitize their value on a global scale through the provision of cross-border business solutions, spinoffs on major stock exchanges and accounting outsourcing services to small and medium-size businesses located in Asia. The comprehensive range of cross-border business services include, but are not limited to, trust and wealth management, listing advisory services, transaction services, cross-border business solutions, record management services, accounting outsourcing services and tax advisory services. We also operate venture capital businesses, including business development for start-ups and high growth companies, covering finance, technology, FinTech, and health and wellness. For further information regarding the Company, please visit http://www.greenprocapital.com.

