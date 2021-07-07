Quotient’s National Rebates Platform Expands National Rebates to Desktop and Mobile Web

As the country faces a challenging economic environment, shoppers are continuing to seek ways to save money on everyday purchases. The expansion of National Rebates to desktop and mobile web allows access to valuable cash back offers in any way a consumer chooses—app, desktop or mobile web. With cash back offers, consumers have greater flexibility to save at any store in the US with proof of product purchase—both in store and through pick-up and delivery—and to quickly receive cash back with no minimum balance required. The integration with many major retailers provides a seamless digital consumer savings experience that doesn’t rely solely on receipt scans.

Quotient (NYSE: QUOT), the leading digital media and promotions technology company, today announced the expansion of its National Rebates platform with cash back offers for consumers now available on the Coupons.com website and mobile web. This expansion comes less than a year after the new digital savings platform was launched on the Coupons.com iOS and Android apps. The introduction of the web experience further enhances the Coupons.com user-first experience, allowing consumers to save on groceries wherever they shop and get cash back with no minimum balance required.

“National Rebates was launched as a digital alternative to the legacy, print free-standing insert to give consumers convenience and choice in saving on hundreds of their favorite brands,” said Steven Boal, CEO and Founder at Quotient. “We know that many of our Coupons.com loyalists are users of both our app and the web experience. This update allows them to choose which way they want to save and allows them to do so across devices.”

Quotient’s National Rebates offers a retailer-agnostic, brand-first experience to millions of monthly users within the Coupons.com network. The expansion to desktop and mobile web allows consumers to choose whether to redeem savings through the Coupons.com app, desktop or mobile web. Brands that have taken advantage of National Rebates cash back offers benefit from industry-leading anti-stacking controls which manage promotion redemption—minimizing the opportunity for consumer use of multiple offers and ensuring maximum efficiency. The process of offer activation before reward has allowed these brands to better understand consumer intent pre-purchase and measure incremental purchase behavior.

About Quotient

Quotient (NYSE: QUOT) is the leading digital media and promotions technology company for advertisers, retailers and consumers. Our omnichannel platform is powered by exclusive consumer spending data, location intelligence and purchase intent data to reach millions of shoppers daily and deliver measurable, incremental sales.

Quotient partners with leading advertisers and retailers, including Clorox, Procter & Gamble, General Mills, Unilever, Albertsons Companies, CVS, Dollar General and Peapod Digital Labs, a company of Ahold Delhaize USA. Quotient is headquartered in Mountain View, California, and has offices across the US as well as in Bangalore, Paris, London and Tel Aviv. For more information visit www.quotient.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210707005208/en/