DigitalBridge Announces Formation of Leading Wireless Towers Platform in Asia, EdgePoint Infrastructure

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.07.2021   

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (“DigitalBridge”) (NYSE: DBRG) today announced the formation of EdgePoint Infrastructure (“EdgePoint”), a leading wireless towers platform focused on the high growth markets of Southeast Asia. To date, EdgePoint has secured over 10,000 sites across Indonesia and Malaysia and is evaluating additional growth opportunities in markets across the Asia-Pacific region.

Since its initial formation in 2020, EdgePoint, supported by DigitalBridge’s investment management platform, has acquired a controlling stake in PT Centratama Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk, a leading independent Indonesian tower company that owns and manages over 4,000 sites, and 4,247 towers from Indosat Ooredoo in a sale-leaseback transaction. In addition, EdgePoint has completed the acquisition of Asiaspace in Malaysia and is considering further acquisitions. The company has executed on significant build-to-suit programs with its leading carrier customers in Indonesia and will soon extend this to Malaysia as well.

“We are delighted to announce the formation of EdgePoint and believe it is on track to become the leading independent tower platform across the high growth markets of Asia Pacific. We are equally excited to form EdgePoint in partnership with Suresh Sidhu, the leading towers executive in Asia,” said Justin Chang, Managing Director and Head of Asia at DigitalBridge. “With DigitalBridge’s insights from more than 25 years of experience owning, managing and operating tower companies around the world serving the leading telecom carriers, we believe that EdgePoint is well positioned to continue its growth, supporting the development of next generation wireless infrastructure.”

DigitalBridge has formed EdgePoint in partnership with Suresh Sidhu, a leading telecoms tower executive who served as Chief Executive Officer of edotco, the Malaysian-based regional tower operator, from 2014 to 2020.

“DigitalBridge and the EdgePoint team share a common vision of becoming the leading telecoms infrastructure company in Asia Pacific for the 5G age. Wireless will continue to be the dominant platform of delivery for nations in the region, and we aim to play our part,” said Suresh Sidhu, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of EdgePoint. “With the support of DigitalBridge, we have made a very fast start in the region and we are focused on building on the strong foundation we have in Indonesia, through Centratama. In Malaysia, our current pipeline of acquisitions and projects positions us to be a major player in the urban centres of the West Coast, the country's economic heartland.”

