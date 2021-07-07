checkAd

Chartwell Enhances IV Preparations with Omnicell IVX Workflow

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.07.2021, 14:00  |  26   |   |   

Chartwell Pennsylvania, LP, the nation’s leading health-system based provider of home infusion, specialty pharmacy, and enteral nutrition, has partnered with Omnicell to install their IVX Workflow sterile compounding technology to manage chemotherapy drug product preparations. A leading provider of medication management solutions and adherence tools for health systems and pharmacies, Omnicell’s IVX Workflow solution is designed to enhance safety, ensure dosing accuracy, and facilitate compliance, which will allow Chartwell to lead the way to zero-error medication management.

In December of 2020, Chartwell and UPMC announced a partnership with CarepathRx to expand patient access to innovative specialty pharmacy and home infusion services. “With a commitment to patient care, CarepathRx is proud to partner with Omnicell to become the first provider in the nation to implement the IVX Workflow technology in a home infusion application,” said David Benedict, PharmD, BCPS, Chief Operating Officer at CarepathRx Specialty Pharmacy and Infusion Solutions. “Developing new and innovative competencies with this type of technology further enhances CarepathRx’s leadership role in the health-system direct home infusion treatment space.”

The use of Omnicell’s IVX Workflow allows Chartwell technicians to implement a step-by-step preparation of chemotherapy that employs gravimetric verification and barcode-scanning. Computer processing through IVX Cloud administers orders from the clinical pharmacist directly to Chartwell’s state-of-the-art cleanrooms. Plans are currently underway to expand this application to all non-TPN products, including hazardous and non-hazardous home infusion therapies.

“In addition to barcode scanning and gravimetrics, Chartwell implemented automated photography to give our pharmacists the ability to review each step throughout the IV preparation,” said Kyra Wivagg, PharmD, Manager of Pharmacy Operations at Chartwell. “The additional safety checks throughout the process represents a new phase in operational excellence and patient safety. Omnicell’s expert staff coordinated with Chartwell every step of the way to make this possible.”

“Advanced IV compounding technology is a critical component to ensuring quality, accuracy, and standardization in producing dose-specific admixtures,” said Jeff Schlossnagle, Senior Vice President and Chief Growth Officer at Omnicell. “We’re proud to partner with CarepathRx and Chartwell to implement technology and intelligence solutions that are transforming pharmacy operations and delivering improved clinical and operational outcomes.”

Wertpapier


