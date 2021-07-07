Fifth Third Bank Announces Redemption of Senior Bank Notes due October 1, 2021

Fifth Third Bancorp (Nasdaq: FITB) today announced that its subsidiary, Fifth Third Bank, National Association (the “Bank”), has submitted a redemption notice to the issuing and paying agent for redemption of all of the Bank’s outstanding 2.875% fixed rate senior notes due October 1, 2021 (CUSIP 31677QBC2) issued in the principal amount of $850 million. The Bank notes will be redeemed on September 1, 2021 pursuant to their terms and conditions for an amount equal to 100% of the principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date.

