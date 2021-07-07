checkAd

UroGen Pharma to Present at Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference

UroGen Pharma Ltd (Nasdaq:URGN), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building and commercializing novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases, today announced that it will present at the Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference on July 14, 2021 at 12:00pm Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of UroGen's website, www.urogen.com. A replay of each webcast will be available on the website for approximately 30 days.

About UroGen Pharma Ltd.

UroGen is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases because patients deserve better options. UroGen has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs. UroGen’s sustained release technology is designed to enable longer exposure of the urinary tract tissue to medications, making local therapy a potentially more effective treatment option. UroGen’s first commercial product, and investigational treatment UGN-102 (mitomycin) for intravesical solution for patients with low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer, are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means. UroGen is headquartered in Princeton, NJ with operations in Israel. Visit www.urogen.com to learn more or follow us on Twitter, @UroGenPharma.

