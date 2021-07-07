checkAd

Teresa Meares Joins Cass as Vice President and General Manager of its Waste Expense Management Business

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.07.2021, 14:00  |  14   |   |   

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASS), a leading global provider of transportation, energy, telecom and waste invoice payment and information services, has added Teresa D. Meares as vice president and general manager of its waste and sustainability management business based in Jacksonville, Florida.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210707005312/en/

Teresa Meares Cass Information Systems, Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)

Teresa Meares Cass Information Systems, Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are delighted to welcome Teresa as a key member of the Cass executive team,” stated Gary Langfitt, president of expense management services. “Her entrepreneurial spirit and leadership qualities are perfect for the challenges of expanding the sustainability focus of our industry-leading expense management solutions.”

Meares joins Cass with more than 25 years of experience in various leadership positions. Most recently, she served as senior director of operations for FIS, a Fortune 500 global fintech company headquartered in Jacksonville. She is a past president of the Women Business Owners of North Florida, past chair of the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) and a previous company she founded was named a Top 50 Women Owned Business in Florida.

At Cass, Meares will seek to identify new industry partnership opportunities, expand product and service offerings, increase financial interchange, and drive revenue growth in this increasingly critical market.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of integrated information and payment management solutions. Cass enables enterprises to achieve visibility, control and efficiency in their supply chains, communications networks, facilities, and other operations. Disbursing more than $60 billion annually on behalf of clients, and with total assets of $2 billion, Cass is uniquely supported by Cass Commercial Bank. Founded in 1906 and a wholly owned subsidiary, Cass Bank provides sophisticated financial exchange services to the parent organization and its clients. Cass is part of the Russell 2000. More information is available at www.cassinfo.com.

Cass Information Systems Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Teresa Meares Joins Cass as Vice President and General Manager of its Waste Expense Management Business Cass Information Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASS), a leading global provider of transportation, energy, telecom and waste invoice payment and information services, has added Teresa D. Meares as vice president and general manager of its waste and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Richard Ellinger Joins Ynvisible's Sales Team as US Sales Representative, Expanding Cold-Chain ...
Wish Granted Payment Institution License for the EU
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Blackstone to Acquire Sphera, a Leading Provider of ESG Software, Data, and Consulting Services, ...
Welbilt Board Determines That Revised Proposal From Ali Group Is a “Company Superior Proposal”
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) on Behalf of ...
Arkema Acquires a Stake in Verkor Capital and Accelerates Its Batteries Strategy in Europe
GE Healthcare and SOPHiA GENETICS to Collaborate to Match Treatments to Multimodal Patient Data and ...
Welbilt Confirms Receipt of Revised Proposal From Ali Group
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Wish Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
BrainChip Takes a Look at what ML and AI Can Achieve With Arm Fellow Jem Davies
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of New Senior ...
Group of Cytodyn Stockholders Nominates Five Highly Qualified Director Candidates to Replace Board ...
Philip Morris International Announces Agreement to Acquire Fertin Pharma
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
22.06.21