Teresa Meares Joins Cass as Vice President and General Manager of its Waste Expense Management Business

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASS), a leading global provider of transportation, energy, telecom and waste invoice payment and information services, has added Teresa D. Meares as vice president and general manager of its waste and sustainability management business based in Jacksonville, Florida.

Teresa Meares Cass Information Systems, Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are delighted to welcome Teresa as a key member of the Cass executive team,” stated Gary Langfitt, president of expense management services. “Her entrepreneurial spirit and leadership qualities are perfect for the challenges of expanding the sustainability focus of our industry-leading expense management solutions.”

Meares joins Cass with more than 25 years of experience in various leadership positions. Most recently, she served as senior director of operations for FIS, a Fortune 500 global fintech company headquartered in Jacksonville. She is a past president of the Women Business Owners of North Florida, past chair of the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) and a previous company she founded was named a Top 50 Women Owned Business in Florida.

At Cass, Meares will seek to identify new industry partnership opportunities, expand product and service offerings, increase financial interchange, and drive revenue growth in this increasingly critical market.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of integrated information and payment management solutions. Cass enables enterprises to achieve visibility, control and efficiency in their supply chains, communications networks, facilities, and other operations. Disbursing more than $60 billion annually on behalf of clients, and with total assets of $2 billion, Cass is uniquely supported by Cass Commercial Bank. Founded in 1906 and a wholly owned subsidiary, Cass Bank provides sophisticated financial exchange services to the parent organization and its clients. Cass is part of the Russell 2000. More information is available at www.cassinfo.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210707005312/en/