Outlook Therapeutics Appoints C. Russell Trenary III as President and Chief Executive Officer

Experienced executive with a track-record of successful eye care product launches

Appointment reflects Outlook Therapeutics’ dedication to transition to commercial-stage company

ISELIN, N.J., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTLK), a biopharmaceutical company working to develop and launch the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in retinal indications, today announced the appointment of C. Russell Trenary III as President, Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors. Lawrence A. Kenyon, who has served as Outlook Therapeutics’ President, CEO and CFO since June 2018, will continue serving as CFO and as a member of the Board of Directors.

“We are pleased to welcome Russ to the executive leadership team. We believe his leadership and expertise is an invaluable asset as we look to optimize our position in the retina industry and prepare to submit a Biologics License Application (BLA) for ONS-5010 and, if approved, launch our commercialization efforts. With the addition of Russ, we have the right leadership team to develop a fully integrated ophthalmic company,” stated Randy Thurman, Executive Chairman of the Outlook Therapeutics Board of Directors.

Mr. Trenary brings over 35 years of experience in the life sciences industry, specifically in medical ophthalmic implant sales, marketing, and business development. Over the course of his career, he has closely led four major product launches in eye care medical devices. Additionally, Mr. Trenary has played a key role in seven acquisitions including, most recently, the sale of InnFocus, Inc. to Santen.

“I am thrilled to be joining Outlook Therapeutics at such a critical point in the company’s history. If approved, ONS-5010 represents a rare opportunity to transform the standard of care and significantly impact the retina market for years to come,” commented Mr. Trenary, President and Chief Executive Officer of Outlook Therapeutics. “I would like to congratulate Larry and the rest of the executive leadership team for their efforts in bringing Outlook Therapeutics to this transition point. I look forward to building on this momentum and driving Outlook Therapeutics to the next transformational phase of growth.”